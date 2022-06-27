Hat Trick of Promotions Spearheads Murphy Geospatial Expansion     

LEADING geospatial and surveying consultancy Murphy Geospatial has promoted three key members of its team to senior levels in a strategic moveto continue expanding its capability and reach

The promotions of Andy Masters, Maciej Targosz and Ricardo Oliveira by Murphy Geospatial, which operates in the UK, Ireland and Germany, reflect its drive for innovation and to build world-class monitoring and data processing services while rewarding their commitment and hard work.

Andy becomes an associate director, responsible for all monitoring operations and helping the international expansion, while remaining the division’s head of department and overseeing its 40-strong team.

Andy, who has a site engineering background, has successfully delivered instrumentation and monitoring for the firm’s largest UK project, the Bromford Tunnel – the twin-bore HS2 high-speed rail tunnel near Birmingham – for enabling works contractor LMJV.

His other large projects include the upgrading of the Farnworth Tunnel, near Bolton, and London’s Vauxhall Station. He continues a monitoring role for HS2.

Andy said: “I am delighted to be taking the monitoring division to the next level. No two days are the same here and the family-run business culture really comes through in everyone.

“This new role marks a great milestone for me after more than 10 years with the company. I’m looking forward to spending more time with the Irish company, being from Ireland originally. The need for monitoring is growing in and around urban areas being developed such as Belfast, Dublin and Cork.”

Murphy Geospatial, set up nearly 40 years ago, works with clients to reduce risk and make strategic decisions as it captures, collates and verifies geospatial data in the natural and built environment.

The firm’s monitoring services are used by contractors, local authorities and private clients across a huge range of projects. They are also vital to construction industry efforts to meet carbon neutral targets. Industrial activities and transportation are some of the main contributors to carbon dioxide emission.

Andy added: “In the UK, monitoring is becoming more important, especially on larger countrywide projects such as HS2. In Europe, there is an elevated need for monitoring in bridges, tunnels and other assets, for example following the Genoa bridge collapse in Italy in 2018. Murphy Geospatial is one of the key influencers in the monitoring field.”

Data Operations

Also promoted to associate director is Maciej, who will lead the increased focus on data operations. He will be in charge of the new data processing team, further enhancing the company’s capability to deliver outstanding data assets post-capture. He also retains responsibility for the survey department in Kilcullen, Ireland, overseeing a team of 50 across the two divisions.

Maciej, who has a degree in geomatics and a masters in civil engineering and industrial surveying from AGH University of Science and Technology in Krakow, Poland, joined the firm as a survey manager six years ago.

Maciej said: “My new role is critical to the growth of the business. We are processing more data than ever before and it is at the heart of all of our future plans. We are building our capability to do this in-house – it is a big challenge but we’re making great progress.

“The world is moving rapidly from conventional surveying to modern capture methods such as mobile mapping, UAV and scanning technologies. Significant off-site work is needed to process the data and insights that enable our customers to make informed decisions based on accurate, reliable data.”

Innovation

Completing the trio of promotions is chief technology officer Ricardo, who becomes the associate director of innovation. He will continue to lead the thriving innovation hub, ensuring the firm remains at the cutting edge of technologies that deliver increased value for customers.

Ricardo, who has more than 15 years’ experience in the geospatial sector, joined the company in 2012. He has led the laser scanning and digital engineering business units and has focused on innovation for the last three years.

Ricardo said: “My role is designed to strengthen the link between business goals and innovation. In an age of uncertainty, we believe technological innovation will enter every aspect of our business and drive it forward.

“Murphy Geospatial is leveraging technology, applying entrepreneurial thinking and solving problems in novel ways.

“We want to be one step ahead and strengthen our ability to identify opportunities, bringing innovations to new and emerging markets. We see tremendous potential in the Internet of Things, robotics, virtual and augmented reality, digital twins, and cloud and edge computing.”

Murphy Geospatial CEO Niall Murphy said: “I would like to congratulate Andy, Maciej and Ricardo on their well-deserved promotions and for their excellent work which has led to this recognition.

“Our people are at the heart of our development and these promotions will help us focus on areas of strategic importance. Innovation is one of our core values and our monitoring division is intrinsic to what we do. These promotions will help to ensure we remain at the forefront of our international efforts.”