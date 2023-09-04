Haldane Fisher Welcomes Over 300 People To ‘Building Together’ Event

Local builders’ merchant Haldane Fisher recently opened its Newry showroom doors to welcome self-builders to its ‘Building Together’ event, showcasing the knowledge and techniques needed for self-build success.

Those in attendance had the chance to speak to Haldane Fisher experts and suppliers, avail of exclusive discounts, and gain inspiration for their projects.

Paul Friar, General Manager at Haldane Fisher Newry, commented: “It was fantastic to host our very first ‘Building Together’ event at Haldane Fisher, engaging with the local community and providing expert advice for those starting out on their very own self-build journey.

“A big thank you to everyone that attended and to our fantastic suppliers, including Lagan Building Solutions, Gyproc, Rockwool, Tobermore, Wood Innovations, Velux, CT1, Brett Martin, and Hörmann, who provided our customers with quality products and expert advice.”

In addition to delivering self-build insight, Haldane Fisher revealed the winner of its ‘Ultimate Garden Giveaway’ with the help of local businesswoman and influencer Caroline O’Neill (Digg Mama), which included premium quality timber and building materials, a Weber Spirit Classic E-210 BBQ, a luxury garden furniture set, and much more.

Paul continued: “Congratulations to Stephanie from Maghera, who was named the winner of our Ultimate Garden Giveaway. We hope they make the most of the rest of the summer and enjoy their range of garden goodies – we can’t wait to see the transformation it makes to their garden!”

Haldane Fisher is one of the leading independent suppliers to the construction industry in the UK and Ireland.

The business supplies a vast array of products, from building materials, plumbing and heating, and home improvement products, to internal finishes such as bathrooms, doors, and floors.

Haldane Fisher imports timber and timber products and is a leading manufacturer of machined timber.

For more information, visit www.haldane-fisher.com