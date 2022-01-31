Growth in Construction and Forestry Sectors Creates Job Openings at McHale Plant

Evidence of growth within the construction plant and forestry sectors can be seen in a number of job openings at leading Komatsu distributor, McHale Plant Sales – all fuelled by what company chairman, Michael McHale says is “an uplift in the economy, renewed confidence on the part of plant users, and a need to expand and upgrade plant inventories”.

In their Komatsu construction plant division, openings exist at the Birdhill and Rathcoole-based firm for three Service Engineers, including one Leinster based and another based in the UK to service the needs of Irish contractors carrying out contract work in that market.

In their Komatsu Forest division – which services clients across the entire 32-counties – openings exist for a Sales and Customer Support Manager and a Mobile Service Engineer. A number of construction plant apprenticeship vacancies also exist.

Comments Michael McHale: “Currently experiencing significant growth, the plant sector offers a host of highly interesting, rewarding and career fulfilling opportunities. Being one of Ireland’s foremost operators with ‘big name’ distributorships, a well-managed structure and an all-island client base, the roles we have on offer provide solid, secure and exciting opportunities for qualified applicants.

“In addition, for young applicants seeking a foothold in the industry and qualifications recognised and accepted in countries across the globe, we have a number of apprenticeships available,” he added.