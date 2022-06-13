Groundforce Training Services signs up to the Armed Forces Covenant

Specialist construction training provider, Groundforce Training Services, has formalised its long-standing support for the Armed Forces.

A proud employer of ex-service personnel, the company has officially signed the Armed Forces Covenant which commits them to support the Armed Forces community and to recognise the value that serving personnel (both regular and reservists), veterans and military families contribute to the business and the country.

Groundforce Training Services, based in Worksop, already excels in this area, with a massive 86% of its instructors being ex-military, as well as 50% of its total workforce, which demonstrates their true commitment to the cause.

The Armed Forces Covenant was signed by Neil Stothard, chief executive of parent group Vp plc, making Groundforce Training Services eligible for a Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) award.

The covenant helps Groundforce Training Services to promote to its staff, customers, suppliers,

contractors and the wider public that it is an Armed Forces-friendly organisation that actively seeks to support the employment of veterans through working with the Career Transition Partnership (CTP).

It pledges to offer guaranteed interviews to veterans, young and old, if they meet the selection criteria in the job advert and to recognise military skills and qualifications when interviewing for these positions. It also pledges to supporting employees who are members of the Reserve Forces by offering five days’ paid leave for annual Reserve Forces training.

Groundforce Training Services’ general manager Chris Gearren said: “The covenant sets out the relationship between the nation, the Government and our Armed Forces. It recognises that the whole nation has a moral obligation to members of the Armed Forces and their families, and it establishes how they should expect to be treated. This is something we at Groundforce Training believe in passionately and it’s great to continue to build our reputation as a Forces-friendly business.”

Groundforce Training Services offer a wide range of courses primarily for those working in utilities, construction and civil engineering, from short-duration Health and Safety awareness to more complex or specialist safety consultancy solutions.

Industry-leading accredited excavation safety training is delivered both on-site and through a nationwide network of training centres, with full flexibility for customers who need to place small numbers onto an open course schedule or dedicated courses.