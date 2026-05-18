Groundforce Shorco Launches SheetMaster 2.0

Excavation support specialists Groundforce Shorco have marked the 10-year anniversary of their launch of the industry’s safest and smartest trench sheet handling system by offering even greater versatility.

SheetMaster 2.0, with a SWL of 10t, features an innovative ratchet release mechanism to eliminate accidental sheet release.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), struck-by incidents involving moving or falling objects remain a persistent cause of serious injury on UK construction sites, and lifting operations involving heavy components such as trench sheets present a particularly high-consequence risk if load control is lost. SheetMaster 2.0 has been developed specifically to address this hazard, providing a secondary level of control designed to eliminate accidental release during installation.

The one-stop-shop for pitching, driving and extracting trench sheets connects to an excavator via integrated lifting chains. Downward pressure is applied through the integrated driving cap, allowing the excavator to maintain full control of the trench sheet throughout installation. This enables a single operator to carry out the task without the sheet ever being left free-held by the operator.

Designed to further reduce the number of handling accessories required on site, SheetMaster 2.0 is a multi-function sheet handling and installation attachment that replaces multiple regularly-used trench sheet handling tools on site.

It negates the need for quick-release shackles, is used to lift the sheet into the vertical for positioning, has a driving cap to protect the sheet from damage, and is also built as an extractor to pull the sheet out of the ground. No formal training is required, as the process will be very familiar to operators that are used to using quick release shackles and driving caps.

Groundforce Shorco Regional Manager, Danny Terry, said: “As part of the two-year development process of SheetMaster 2.0 it was trialled by several of our customers and the feedback has been extremely positive. Their operatives really liked it; they’re enthused by it and they think it’s an easy piece of equipment to use. The key benefit is that reduces the time in danger zones around the machine, so they are very happy with how it works.”

JN Bentley is one such customer whose input has helped inform the development of SheetMaster 2.0. Contracts manager Mark Wood explained they approached Danny to identify ways in which they could reduce two risks associated with installation – working at height and time spent in the ‘danger zone’ of the excavator.

“This was the point at which Danny shared with us some details on an early idea for what has become SheetMaster 2.0,” said Mark.

“Groundforce were very receptive to the conversation. The potential scenario we were investigating matched very closely the concepts behind the original challenge – removing the instance of the trench sheet not being held at the time the release mechanism is operated.

“We made available a site where a real-time trial could be carried out using a prototype. A safe area was set up, a product briefing was given to the operatives, and they were allowed to use the device.

“SheetMaster 2.0 addressed the risks we identified with a traditional quick-release shackle by removing the point where a trench sheet is not fully held until confidently driven into place. It also wholly eliminates work at height. The end product is simple to use and incorporates functions that currently would need three separate pieces of equipment.”