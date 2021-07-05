Groundforce launches new division

Specialist supplier Groundforce is further expanding its product offering with the launch of a new division, Groundforce Safety, to deal in the areas of confined space safety, environmental monitoring and survey equipment.

The new division will give customers even better access to a peerless portfolio of products that already includes excavation support, piling and pipe testing equipment, all from one company that has become renowned for delivering quality equipment and the highest levels of customer service and support.

The confined space safety range will include access and egress equipment, gas detectors, breathing air cylinders and rescue systems such as davit arms.

The Environmental monitoring range includes CCTV pipeline cameras and noise, dust and vibration monitors, while the survey range will feature cable detection equipment, laser levels and total stations.

Customers will be able to arrange hire online and direct from Groundforce depots in Mountmellick,Co Laois and Lisburn, Co Antrim, with plans to develop a service and training centre in the second half of the year.

Joseph Lenihan, general manager for Groundforce said: “This is an exciting yet practical venture for the business with the new product range complementing our core offering. Over the years, Groundforce have gained a great reputation for quality products and efficient service and these are the standards to which Groundforce Safety will strive to emulate.”