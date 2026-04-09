Green-Tec Hosts Successful CT5 Tree Care Chipper Demo Day

Green-Tec™, a Terex brand specialising in tree care and vegetation management solutions, has successfully hosted its first demo day in Northern Ireland, bringing together almost 100 attendees for hands-on demonstrations of the latest developments within the brand’s portfolio.

Despite challenging weather conditions that included rain, sleet, wind and periods of sunshine, attendance and engagement remained strong throughout the day. Visitors experienced live demonstrations of the new CT5 product line, including the CT5 Wheeled Chipper and the CT5 Tracked Chipper. Both machines, which can process bulky, irregular timber and green waste, attracted significant attention from attendees who were keen to see the capability of the new models in real-world conditions.

Also demonstrated during the event were the TH3 Tree Care Handler and the LS2 Shredder for wood and green waste. The combination of machines allowed attendees to see a complete solution for tree care and vegetation management, with particular interest shown in the performance, efficiency and practical design features of the equipment.

The demo day also provided an opportunity for distributors and customers to spend time with the Green-Tec team, discuss applications, and gain a closer understanding of its growing product portfolio.

Jamie Mairs, Business Line Director for Green-Tec, commented: “Hosting our first demo day in Northern Ireland was a very important milestone for Green-Tec. Despite challenging weather conditions, the turnout and engagement were strong, giving distributors and customers the opportunity to see the CT5 range and wider product line operating on site.

Events like this allow us to spend valuable time and have direct conversations with the people who use our machines every day. The response clearly demonstrated the importance of hands‑on engagement and set a strong platform for how Green‑Tec will connect with customers going forward.”