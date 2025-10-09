Green-Tec Appoints Europa-Parts as Authorised Distributor for Spain

Green-Tec™, a Terex brand specialising in tree care and vegetation management solutions, has appointed Europa-Parts as its authorised distributor for Spain. The company will represent Green-Tec’s range of chippers, trommels, shredders, tree care handlers, tracked mulchers, and attachments across the country, offering sales, parts, and service support.

Founded in 2010 and based in Valencia, Europa-Parts specialises in machinery for biomass processing, recycling, and treatment. Its experienced team supports customers with commissioning, diagnostics, repairs, and tailored training to keep equipment performing at its best.

Oscar Madrid, Director of Europa Parts, said: “We are pleased to begin working with Green-Tec and introduce their innovative equipment range to our customers in Spain. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve the growing needs of the vegetation management and biomass industries.”

Patrick Guy, Business Development Manager (ROW) for Green-Tec, commented: “Europa-Parts’ technical expertise, established reputation and strong customer focus make them an excellent distributor for Green-Tec. We look forward to building our presence in Spain alongside the team who visited our facility to take part in sales training and see their first machine, which is now ready to ship to Spain. Europa will also receive a TH3 tree handler and MT2 tracked mulcher, both scheduled to arrive in Spain before the end of the year.”