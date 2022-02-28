Great customer service earns two winners the 2021 Epiroc Dealer of the Year Award

2021 was not a typical year, and to continue the theme, Epiroc has named not one but two of its dealers as their 2021 Dealer of the Year, Belfast based WAC McCandless and Coyle Equipment Services Ltd in North London.

Epiroc appointed WAC McCandless (Engineers) Ltd as the authorised dealer for its hydraulic attachment tools across the island of Ireland in 2019, having successfully grown Epiroc’s share of the market for hydraulic breakers and other excavator attachments in Ireland.

WAC have a reputation for combining customer focus with product knowledge and expertise and hold stock across the range of attachments which has resulted in them continuing to grow the sales of Epiroc equipment in Ireland.

Coyle Equipment Services were appointed as the authorised dealer for Epiroc’s hydraulic attachment tools across north London, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and the West Midlands at the end of 2019. During 2021 they have more than doubled sales across their territory.

Keith Lambourne, Epiroc’s Sales Manager for the UK & Ireland said: “Despite the areas they serve being very different in nature, CES and WAC share some very important values and approaches to their business such as their commitment to local stock holding and prompt service.

“Through a combination of onsite repair services for all attachments, a well-equipped workshop, stock of working tools and spare parts, and teams of fully trained technicians both CES and WAC are well placed to deliver the service and aftermarket support that keeps their customers working and productive at all times. It was impossible to choose one winner from the two companies, so we decided both were worthy winners.”