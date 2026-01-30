GOS Plant Services Appointed Develon Dealer for Wales

Based in Blaenavon, South Wales, GOS Plant Services will represent Develon across East and South Wales, as well as Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Powys and Ceredigion. The new dealership will be responsible for the sales, service and support of the full Develon construction equipment portfolio, including crawler, wheeled and mini/midi excavators, wheel loaders, articulated dump trucks and dozers.

Built on 60 Years of Engineering Excellence

GOS Plant Services is backed by the heritage and technical strength of GOS Tool and Engineering Services Ltd, a privately owned, market-leading business with 60 years’ experience come this April. GOS Engineering is internationally recognised for the design and conversion of excavators and specialist equipment for road-rail applications, alongside the manufacture of rail trailers, trolleys, sleeper layers, lifting beams, cable handling equipment and grabs for the railway sector.

This extensive background gives GOS Plant Services a unique advantage as a new dealer — combining deep product knowledge, advanced engineering capability and a proven reputation for quality.

A Long-Standing Relationship with Develon

The appointment builds on a long and trusted relationship with Develon that dates back to the Daewoo and Doosan eras. Over the years, more than 200 Develon excavators have been converted by GOS Tool and Engineering Services for road-rail use, both within the UK and for export markets worldwide.

This experience provides GOS Plant Services with unparalleled insight into Develon machines, their performance in demanding environments, and the service and support customers rely on.

Customer-Focused Sales, Service and Support

As a newly-formed dealer, GOS Plant Services has been purpose-built to deliver high-quality sales and aftersales support. Operating from a modern 30,000 m² site, the business offers extensive storage facilities and advanced engineering capabilities, backed by a responsive on-site service network covering everything from emergency repairs to routine maintenance.

Wayne Gregory, Managing Director of GOS Plant Services, commented: “We are extremely proud to launch GOS Plant Services as a Develon Authorised Dealer. Develon is a premium, high-performance brand that aligns perfectly with our engineering values. Our goal is to grow the Develon presence across Wales by delivering outstanding service, strong local support and real value for our customers.”

Comprehensive Aftersales and Flexible Service Agreements

GOS Plant Services will provide service and warranty support for all existing Develon machines within its territory, supported by a full range of genuine Develon parts and accessories. Flexible service agreements will be available to suit individual customer requirements, alongside rapid response on-site support from experienced service engineers.

In addition, the dealership will hold stocks of new and used Develon machines, enabling fast turnaround and immediate availability to meet customer demand.