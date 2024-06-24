Goodyear to showcase new GP-4D Gen II tyre

Goodyear will be exhibiting their comprehensive range of off-the-road (OTR) products, services, and solutions at Hillhead 2024, including the UK exhibition debut of the brand-new Goodyear GP-4D Gen II OTR tyre.

Goodyear say the broad appeal of the exhibition makes it an attractive opportunity for them to showcase their Total Mobility offering, including their range of products, services, and solutions to help OTR operations minimize cost, reduce downtime, and stay productive.

Experts will be on hand to help potential clients understand how Goodyear’s suite of products and solutions can help boost their business.

The new GP-4D Gen II tyre (750/65R25), which is aimed at articulated dump trucks, features an optimized tread design, multiple steel belt carcass construction, and a unique tread compound. These features add up to benefits such as versatile tread pattern for balanced performance and improved tread wear, as well as a high level of comfort for the operator.

Goodyear’s Total Mobility offering includes a bespoke tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for heavy-duty vehicles. This technology allows site operators running OTR machinery to manage tyres using real-time data to help reduce machine downtime and optimize tyre life, operational efficiency, and costs. The system alerts operators and fleet managers of tyre-related issues before they become serious.

Goodyear TPMS Heavy Duty can be used across all major OTR segments, including port, underground mining, surface mining, quarrying, and construction.

Nicola Stopford, Goodyear marketing manager for the UK and Ireland, said: ‘Goodyear look forward to exhibiting at Hillhead 2024. It’s a unique exhibition that’s perfect for the OTR segment of the business. Off-the-road machines operate in some of the most challenging environments, and tyres are an essential component of a business’s operating costs, competitiveness, and, of course, sustainability.

‘Goodyear proactive solutions such as TPMS Heavy Duty can help prevent common tyre inflation loss. What’s more, it’s hugely exciting to have our new GP-4D Gen II tyre on display, which visitors can come and see to learn more about how it can serve their business.’