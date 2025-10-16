GOLDBECK and ORANMORE PRECAST Set Benchmark for Localised Industrial Production with New Partnership

GOLDBECK, a leading European specialist in systemised construction, has announced a strategic manufacturing partnership with ORANMORE PRECAST to produce precast concrete slabs for its multi-storey car park projects (MSCPs) across the UK. This marks a significant milestone for GOLDBECK and its UK growth strategy, enabling the company to localise production of key system components for the first time.

The slabs are an essential part of GOLDBECK’s systemised construction method – a process based on industrially-manufactured system elements, which are then transported and assembled on-site. This approach ensures improved sustainability, delivering consistent quality, reducing waste and improving delivery times.

Equally as important, this new partnership will enable the company to replicate its rigorous production and quality control standards while manufacturing within the UK, in Lound, Nottinghamshire, at a purpose-built facility for GOLDBECK on the ORANMORE PRECAST site. The partnership strengthens GOLDBECK’s network of production facilities across Europe.

“This partnership with ORANMORE PRECAST represents a major step forward for GOLDBECK in the UK,” said Craig Davies, UK Managing Director. “Having been established here for over two decades, consistently delivering high-quality buildings manufactured precisely to the needs of each customer, we are incredibly excited to begin local production of our system components in this country. This move significantly strengthens our commitment to the UK market, aligning with our vision for building excellence.”

The decision to partner with a UK manufacturer, also confirms GOLDBECK’s dedication to sustainability, a move that reduces transportation, thereby contributing to a lower carbon footprint. This means that for the immediate future, the company’s plans will be focussed on incorporating ORANMORE’s precast car park slabs into all its UK MSCP projects.

“We are proud to mark a significant milestone in our partnership with GOLDBECK with the completion of a purpose-built fully automated carousel plant dedicated to the production of their premium car park slabs,“ said Ross Melville and Richard Burke, Joint Managing Directors at ORANMORE PRECAST. “This achievement reflects over 12 months of close collaboration between both teams, working together with a shared focus on efficiency, quality and sustainability.”

In broader terms, the partnership represents a long-term investment in the UK’s construction infrastructure, aligning with GOLDBECK’s vision for scalable, systemised building solutions that combine quality, sustainability and efficiency. As ORANMORE PRECAST’s dedicated manufacturing facility in Nottinghamshire has recently gone live, the collaboration also sets a new benchmark for localised industrial production and positions both companies at the forefront of innovation in UK construction.