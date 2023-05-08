Glider Returns to Digital Construction Week 2023

Asset lifecycle software specialist Glider will be presenting at Digital Construction Week (DCW), an event designed to explore the exciting future of digital construction.

Now in its 9th year, DCW provides the stage for companies at the forefront of emerging technologies such as digital twins, augmented reality, information management, automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) and robotics.

Held from 17th – 18th May at ExCeL London, DCW is the perfect opportunity for attendees to collaborate, connect and share ideas with over 5,800 participants from across the digital built environment community. In addition to making new industry connections, attendees can also get up to speed with the latest digital trends and experience live demonstrations and source cutting-edge technology from over 150 disruptive technology brands.

Glider is one of the ground-breaking software companies creating a digital future for the built environment with its data-driven Building Information Management (BIM) solution, gliderbim This is just one of the innovative technological solutions for powering the virtual built environment that the Glider team looks forward to discussing at DCW.

Glider will be presenting several exciting talks on a variety of digital construction topics across two days, which will promote discourse on digital methods that are driving modern construction. Additionally, Glider will also be sponsoring the brand-new Asset Management Stage. This stage will showcase sessions focused on the needs of asset owners and owner operators, covering topics associated with asset management, such as requirements definition, asset handover, management, maintenance and operation.

“We are delighted to return to Digital Construction Week to discuss how digital is revolutionising construction in our new and up-to-date series of talks as well as supporting DCW through our sponsorship of the brand-new Asset Management Stage,” commented Nick Hutchinson, Managing Director at Glider.

To find out more about Glider and gliderbim® call 0203 8268001 or email [email protected]