GIS 2027 Moves to Parma

Following consistent growth, GIS – the dedicated exhibition for the lifting, access, and heavy transport sectors – will relocate to Fiere di Parma, Italy, for its 11th edition from 7th-to-9th October 2027, offering significantly more space for exhibitors to increase the size and profile of their stands.

When GIS returns for its 11th edition in 2027, it will take place in Parma, Italy, having outgrown its long-standing home at Piacenza Expo. Located just 56 km south of Piacenza – less than an hour’s drive – Parma offers strong transport links, as well as established logistics and handling capabilities.

The Fiere di Parma exhibition centre provides a total footprint approximately four times larger than Piacenza Expo, incorporating both indoor and outdoor areas. This will allow GIS to expand its indoor space across two halls of equal dimensions, each more than double the size of the main hall at the previous venue.

Sustained Growth Over 10 Editions

Since it was first held in 2009, GIS has evolved from an Italian national exhibition – Giornate Italiane del Sollevamento ‘Italian Lifting Days’ – into Europe’s largest dedicated event for the lifting, access, and heavy transport sectors. With each edition, the tradeshow has increased in both scale and international reach, attracting exhibitors and visitors from across Europe and beyond.

GIS 2025 welcomed more than 18,000 visitors and close to 500 exhibitors across 100,000 m2 of floorspace, showcasing the latest components, services, and machinery in cranes, aerial work platforms, telehandlers, forklift trucks, heavy transport vehicles, and port and industrial handling equipment. However, the exhibition centre was at capacity.

Time for a Bigger Home

“We’ve grown alongside our exhibitors over the years, so it was frustrating not to be able to give everyone the space they wanted for GIS 2025,” explained Fabio Potestà, director of Mediapoint & Exhibitions, the company behind GIS. “That’s the sole reason for the move and we’ve already had requests from exhibitors to double the size of their stands for GIS 2027 in Parma. We’re inviting both exhibitors and associations to tour the new venue next month.”

“GIS works because it’s focused,” he added. “It’s a three-day event where exhibitors meet the right people and generate real business – not just footfall. That’s why companies keep coming back and investing more each edition.”

More Extensive and Consolidated Facilities

Mediapoint & Exhibitions plans to consolidate the indoor space at GIS 2027 across two of Fiere di Parma’s halls, each covering 21,000 m2 and connected to a main entrance. The venue also provides a 60,000 m2 outdoor area for displaying large machinery, as well as extensive dedicated conference and event facilities.

These include a large hall /theatre with a stage suitable for the presentation of industry awards, such as the Italian Terminal and Logistics Awards (ITALA), Italian Access Platform Awards (ITALPLATFORM), and the Italian Lifting & Transportation Awards (ILTA), as well as the GIS by Night event.

Fiere di Parma offers parking for up to 9,000 vehicles adjacent to the main entrance and shuttle services between the exhibition centre and local hotels are also planned.

Exhibitions Remaining in Piacenza

“It’s a bittersweet move,” Potestà said. “On one hand, it reflects how much GIS has grown and we’re grateful for the continued industry support as we expect another record edition in 2027. On the other, Piacenza has been our home since 2009 and has served us very well, so it was not a decision we took lightly.”

Despite the move of GIS from Piacenza to Parma, Mediapoint & Exhibitions remains committed to Piacenza for its other forthcoming shows. Events continuing to take place at Piacenza Expo include GIC – Italian Concrete Days (16-18th April 2026); Hydrogen Expo, Nuclear Power Expo, and CYBSEC-EXPO (9-11th June 2026); and T3 – Truck, Tyre, Trailer and AGV Expo – The Automated Factory and Warehousing Show (22nd-24th October 2026).

The 11th edition of GIS will be held 7th to 9th October 2027 at Fiere di Parma. More information can be found at gisexpo.it.