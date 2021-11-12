Get Your FREE Ticket now for London Build

London Build is set for a huge return to Olympia London’s Grand Hall for the live Expo on the 17th & 18th November. This is going to be one major celebration as they open our doors to the UK’s biggest festival of construction!

Much more than just your average construction event, London Build is an award-winning show and is regarded as one of the largest and best construction exhibitions around the globe. This year London Build features: hundreds of exhibitors, 500+ speakers across 6 stages, 200+ CPD sessions, exclusive free-to-attend networking events including Meet the Buyer, Women in Construction and Diversity in Construction, Humans of Construction Gallery, entertainment, live music and much, much more.

London Build is the ultimate platform for networking and connecting with thousands of senior-level decision-makers, buyers and influencers from across the UK’s entire built environment. Discover how you can get involved with major construction projects in the UK as you connect with industry experts and senior representatives from government, architects, major developers, housing builders, and tier 1 contractors.

London Build plays host to six conference stages: The Future of Construction, BIM and Digital Construction, Fire Safety, Diversity and Inclusion, Sustainability and The Built Environment Hub. Each year sees thousands of professionals attend, as they come to learn about the latest developments, innovations and case studies, from leading industry experts.

Hear from leaders driving change in the UK’s construction industry at the Diversity and Inclusion stage. Here you’ll get the opportunity to hear from a diverse and wide range of speakers, talking about how they are striving to make the UK’s built environment an inclusive industry.

London Build is free to attend and promises to be two fun-filled days of high-level content, networking opportunities and endless entertainment.

London Build takes place Nov 17th & 18th and with Plant & Civil Engineer a media partner, you can register free and find out everything you need to know about the show at https://www.londonbuildexpo.com/plant-civil-engineer