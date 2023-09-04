Get on your bike for charity

Members of the Construction Employers Federation are encouraged to support a charity cycle event in aid of the Lighthouse Club – the construction industry charity – on 16 September 2023.

The event, hosted by Industry Training Services, aims to cater for all categories of cyclists with two routes to choose from, either a 55 mile or 15 mile route.

Both routes start and finish at Industry Training Services in Portadown. Food and water stops will be provided along the way and all routes will be signposted and marshals positioned at key junctions. Cyclists can also enjoy much needed refreshments at the finish. The cycle promises to be a fun day out and everyone is welcome to hit the road with the ITS team and enjoy a great cycle all while supporting a really worthwhile cause.

CEF is a Company Supporter of the Lighthouse Club which is the only charity that is 100% dedicated to the emotional, physical and financial wellbeing of construction workers and their families. Supporter members get access to unlimited mental health first aid training and many other benefits.

Register for the event or donate at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/its-charity-cycle-in-aid-of-the-lighthouse-club-tickets-597788199597 If you are interested in becoming a Company Supporter please get in touch with the Regional Ambassador for Ireland Natalie Ryan [email protected]