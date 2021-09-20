Genie Adds Production of Rough-Terrain and All-Electric Scissor Lifts in Europe

Genie is now producing the popular Genie® GS™-2669 RT, GS-3369 RT and GS-4069 RT rough terrain scissor lifts, and the GS-2669 DC, GS-3369 DC and GS-4069 DC all-electric scissor lifts, in Umbertide, Italy.

Because these models are now being manufactured in Umbertide, shipping times will be reduced for the EMEARI (Europe, Middle East, Africa, Russia and India) region, providing reduced lead times for customers interested in adding these quality, reliable and rugged scissor lift models to their fleets.

“Genie is committed to delivering quality throughout our customer’s experience — quality equipment, quality delivery, and quality service and support,” said Francesco Aiello, Senior Director, Terex Umbertide.

“Both the rough-terrain and all-electric DC models of these scissor lifts deliver rugged performance and increased productivity on even the most demanding worksites. By localising production at the Umbertide factory, customers across our region will see improved lead times as a result of faster shipping availability.”

Both the RT and DC models offer drive-at-full-height capabilities and patented full-time oscillating axles for performance and productivity on the jobsite. The GS-2669 delivers a max working height of 9.7 m (31 ft 9 in) and provides up to 680 kg (1,500 lb) of lift capacity, while the GS-3369 can lift up to 454 kg (1,000 lb) up to a max working height of 11.75 m (38 ft 6 in).

For higher-reaching jobs, the GS-4069 delivers productivity and efficiency up to 14.12 m (46 ft 3 in) and can lift up to 363 kg (800 lb).

For quiet, efficient, zero-emissions operation, the all-electric GS-2669 DC, GS-3369 DC and GS-4069 DC all-electric scissor lifts are excellent options for both indoor and outdoor use. Truly versatile units, all three models are ideal for indoor work in confined spaces while rough-terrain capabilities make these scissor lifts well-suited for even rugged applications on challenging ground, sand and mud.

Additionally, 35 percent gradeability allows these scissor lifts to easily get up slopes and loading ramps. The GS-2669 DC, GS-3369 DC and GS-4069 DC come equipped with standard foam-filled, non-marking rough terrain tyres.