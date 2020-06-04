Garic’s wash stations keep employees & working environment clean

Over the past few months, the emphasis on hand-washing has been more prominent than ever. Garic’s new range of wash stations can help you comply with Government guidelines to ensure the safety of your employees.

With three different options available, Garic provides a suitable hand wash solution for your every need. From a standalone station to stations suitable for two people to use at any one time. Should you need to, you’re also able to use our two person stations for cleaning boots on site as it is equipped with two hose brushes.

The Standalone Wash Station is a self-contained unit, holding enough water for 90 x 20 second hand-washes with a foot-operated tap. It’s fully self contained with water and waste tanks and soap dispensers, recommended for indoor use.

The Double Wash Station from Garic is designed to provide additional cold water handwashing facilities on-site and is suitable for two people to use at any one time whilst also allowing for social distancing.

It comes with two stainless steel sinks, soap and towel dispensers as standard. This double wash station is also ideal for cleaning boots on-site with two hose brushes.

Just like every Garic product, its robust steel design makes it ideal for even the harshest working environments. To guarantee the health and safety of your employees, the Double Wash Station consists of an anti-slip steel foot platform.

Similar to the Double Wash Station, Garic’s Hot Wash Station is suitable for two people at one time whilst also being 2m compliant.

The Hot Wash Station from Garic is designed to provide additional hot and cold water hand-washing facilities on-site and comes with two stainless steel sinks, soap and towel dispensers as standard, ensuring that your employees have all the necessities that they need for good hygiene levels.

In-line with the Construction Leadership Council guidelines, you can be assured that the Hot Wash Station will provide additional hand-washing facilities for your employees on-site. Both the Double Wash Station and Hot Wash Station can be supplied with supplementary equipment to allow them to be used independently of mains water and waste.

From the recent initial launch of the products, Garic have already seen a high demand for these new products. With nearly 30 years of experience, Garic is one of the UK’s largest suppliers of welfare unit hire.

Ideal for almost any application, Garic’s welfare products are used everywhere with each welfare unit specifically designed to provide the comfort and amenity needed whilst meeting Health & Safety legal requirements.