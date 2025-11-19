GAP Hire Solutions Appoints Gareth McGuinness as Chief Technology Officer

GAP Hire Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Gareth McGuinness as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Gareth brings extensive experience in shaping and delivering digital strategies, driving operational excellence, and leading business-critical technology functions across large, multi-site operations. His impressive career includes senior leadership roles at Sky, Tesco, and most recently Haleon (formerly GSK), where he served as Vice President for Technology.

As GAP continues to strengthen its digital foundation and leverage recent extensive technology investments, Gareth will play a key role in advancing the company’s industry-leading digital capability and service.

Gareth will join the GAP Operational Board, contributing to the company’s strategic direction and ensuring that technology continues to play a pivotal role in supporting GAP’s long-term growth and success.

Gareth McGuinness, CTO at GAP Hire Solutions commented, “I’m thrilled to join GAP at such an exciting time. There’s incredible potential to build on the company’s strong foundations and use digital technology to drive growth, innovation, and exceptional service for our customers.”

Chris Parr, COO, at GAP Hire Solutions said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Gareth to GAP. His proven track record of delivering digital transformation and operational excellence makes him a perfect fit to help us drive our technology and customer experience further and faster.”