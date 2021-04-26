GAP Group supplies major customer with zero emissions electric excavator for trial

GAP Hire Solutions, the UK’s largest independent hire company, has supplied one of its major customers, Colas Ltd, with a purpose-built electric excavator.

The new 19C-1E from JCB is the industry’s first fully electric mini excavator. The model that GAP has supplied to Colas includes the enhanced fast charger which allows it to work all day on a single charge.

Comments Colas CEO, Carl Fergusson: “Developing environmentally friendly solutions has the highest priority at Colas. We have welcomed the opportunity to have this new electric mini excavator and have used it for a number of site activities to further extend our understanding of the best use for this important zero emissions solution.”

JCB is leading the way in clean technology and reducing harmful emissions. In addition to zero carbon emissions, the innovative mini excavator also reduces noise levels by 7db. Colas is trialling this excavator from GAP for multiple uses, such as minor road works in the regional business and within the Colas UK Projects business for major schemes.

Mark Anderson, Managing Director North, at GAP commented: “GAP’s aim is to be net zero by 2040 and we are always working with this in mind. On a regular basis, we work closely with suppliers and customers to introduce new environmentally friendly products to the various industries and sectors we operate in.

“GAP is delighted to be collaborating with Colas, encouraging use of this innovative and environmental product throughout the construction industry and beyond.”

GAP and Colas have a long-standing relationship, with both companies having similar views on reducing carbon emissions and environmental impact in general. The supply of the mini electric excavator is just one example of how GAP supports Colas to achieve their environmental goals.