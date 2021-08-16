GAP Group successfully completes two-year HVO trial

GAP Hire Solutions has completed the longest and most detailed real-life trial of HVO fuel in the hire industry.

For two years, GAP has been carrying out a trial on the use of alternative fuel, HVO, on all of its hire equipment and commercial vehicles at its 4hire depot in Jersey on the Channel Islands. Within this time, in excess of 40,000 litres of HVO fuel has been consumed throughout the trial in our plant and machinery.

Mark Anderson, Managing Director North, stated: “Following the trial, GAP is pleased to re-confirm that Green D+ HVO fuel can be used to top up all our hire diesel equipment. HVO is fully compatible with all existing equipment meaning using this fuel alternative is an easy switch. There is no need to clean the fuel tanks prior to switching, customers can just refill their tanks with HVO and continue operations with no damage to any machinery.”

Adding to GAP’s ever-growing eco-friendly product portfolio, the hire company has recently introduced Green D+ HVO Fuel boxes to its fleet to supply to customers.

Mark continued: “From 1st April 2022, the construction industry, including hire companies, can no longer use, top up or supply subsidised red diesel or red HVO. Currently, HVO is going to be taxed the same as white diesel following the red diesel/HVO subsidy removal for construction. However, there is growing support to subsidise the use of HVO and GAP remains at the forefront of these discussions.”

With the success of the hire company’s trial, resulting in no damage to any machinery, GAP is leading the way with HVO fuel, helping to reach its goal of becoming net-zero by 2040 and reduce its own as well as its customers’ carbon footprint.