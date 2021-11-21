Further Enhancements to Mastenbroek’s CT12 Crawler Truck

Mastenbroek recently showcased the latest version of its CT12 crawler truck; the 2022 model features several enhancements designed to make life easier for drainage contractors and operators working on pipeline and renewable energy projects.

Mastenbroek has incorporated a larger, full-width, tipping hopper which reduces spillages when loading. The hopper is fully visible when the operator cabin is raised to its highest position and its variable speed conveyor provides a free flow discharge for aggregates of varying viscosity.

As well as allowing the operator to place materials into trenches accurately, the hopper means the CT12 can be used as a dump truck to, for example, haul aggregate along pipeline rights of way.

At the front of the CT12, Mastenbroek’s variable height, variable speed, 180-degree swing conveyor makes it easy for the operator to place backfill material directly into a trench or the hopper mounted on the trencher.

A critical part of Mastenbroek’s design upgrade is operator and service engineer access to the machine. A new front-mounted ladder provides easy access to radiator levels, with side-mounted wide-opening doors facilitating access to the CT12’s 248hp Volvo Penta D8 eight litre six-cylinder Stage 5 emission engine.

Inside the ROPs and FOPs certified cabin, the layout of the operator controls have been improved, and there is now the option to have a 360-degree surround camera view.

Mastenbroek has now mounted the hydraulic oil cooler independently to the engine radiator, with both have opening grills for easy access and cleaning.

“The CT12 has been popular with agricultural drainage contractors for a long time. Over recent years we have seen more and more construction companies in the pipeline and renewable cable industries adopt the machine,” says Christopher Pett, Mastenbroek’s general manager. “With these latest improvements, which are based on customer feedback and our insights, we are aiming to increase the appeal of the CT12 still further.”

People interested in finding out more about the CT12 can watch a new overview video on Mastenbroek’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/E1ZAzxAyo1A