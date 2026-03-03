Forestry Firm Doubles Down With High Spec JCB 150X HD

A fast‑growing UK forestry and habitat restoration specialist has invested in one of the highest specification JCB 150X HD excavators ever built – doubling its fleet just 24 months after purchasing its first machine.

CD Forestry & Environmental Ltd – which undertakes for complex wetland and vegetation management projects – has taken delivery of a second JCB 150X HD to meet soaring national demand for its work across peatland, river catchments and highways corridors.

Supplied by Holt JCB, the new machine is engineered specifically for challenging wetland environments. Its bespoke configuration includes:

• Extra‑wide 1150mm Astrak steel pads for reduced ground pressure

• Factory 700mm track groups for everyday work

• Triple articulated boom for precision in restricted and unstable environments

• Engcon EC219 tiltrotator for maximum versatility

• Factory‑fitted underbelly guarding for heavy-duty protection

• JCB UX – the brand new operating system transforming excavator control

Managing Director Callum Dyckes said: “My first JCB 150X HD has been exceptional – powerful, stable and hugely capable in the wetland conditions where we spend much of our time. Adding a second machine was an easy decision. A lot of the work I do requires use of extra wide tracks and the JCB 150X HD’s heavy-duty undercarriage enables me to use 1150mm wide steel tracks without modification. The new UX system makes an already brilliant machine even better. Holt JCB’s back‑up is superb too. Wherever we are in the country, we know support isn’t far away. It’s great to keep buying British.”

The heavy-duty undercarriage of the 150X HD allows wider steel tracks to reduce ground pressure from 5.8 psi to just 2.8 psi – enabling sensitive environmental works without the need for bog mats.

JCB has also upgraded its CommandPlus cab with the intuitive JCB UX operating system featuring:

• 10″ touchscreen

• Up to 25 operator profiles

• Quick‑select attachment presets

• Keyless start

• Customisable hot keys and rotary controller

These enhancements streamline setup, reduce downtime and boost operator confidence on diverse jobs.

Founded in 2018, CD Forestry & Environmental Ltd now works on high‑profile restoration schemes nationwide – including the £1 million Dorset Peat Partnership wetland restoration project. Its expanded JCB fleet positions the company to deliver even more impactful environmental improvement work at a time when UK demand for habitat restoration has never been higher.