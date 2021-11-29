First View of New Bobcat Agricultural Telehandlers at LAMMA

As LAMMA celebrates its 40th anniversary on 11-12th January 2022 at the NEC Birmingham, the show is the first in the UK where visitors will be able to see Bobcat’s new generation R-Series agricultural telehandler range.

Bobcat will be showing two new models for the first time in the UK at LAMMA- the top-of-the-range TL43.80HFAgri 4 Star model and the compact TL30.60 telehandler. The company will also show other models from the Bobcat loader or mini-excavator range and these will be confirmed shortly.

Commenting on the first appearance of the R-Series at a UK show, John Christofides, Regional Sales Director for Bobcat EMEA s.r.o,,said: “The new R-Series range offers superior machines that combine all-day comfort, maximum productivity and reliability, intelligent features, a robust build with intuitive operation and excellent 360o ergonomics.”

On standard 24 inch tyres, the TL43.80HF offers a maximum lift capacity of 4.3 tonne, a maximum lift height of 7.5 m and a maximum forward reach of 4.0 m. The TL30.60 has a maximum lift capacity of 3.0 tonne, a maximum lift height of 5.9 m and a maximum forward reach of 3.0 m.

Including these models, Bobcat’s R-Series agricultural telehandler range provides a choice of seven models with Stage V engines, covering maximum lifting capacities between 2.6 and 4.3 tonne with lifting heights from 6 to 8 m.

Revolutionary

The new R-Series telehandlers are part of Bobcat’s revolutionary ‘Next is Now’ programme, combining innovative product development and diversification with more intelligent, more connected technologies and services that reshape how work gets done on the farm.

Under the Next is Now umbrella, Bobcat has recently entered the European wheel loader market for compact wheel loaders and small articulated loaders, as well as launching new generation R-Series compact loaders and R2-Series 5-6 tonne mini-excavators. The company has also added a full range of new light compaction machinery, developed in collaboration with the Ammann Group.

Bobcat R-Series telehandlers offer a premium workspace with a new cab design. The new high quality, contemporary interior of the cab features stand-out R-Series branding, colours and textures that clearly reflect Bobcat’s DNA. In the ergonomic design, all surfaces have been optimised to offer increased space and visibility.

A new Grammer Maximo Dynamic air suspension seat with heating, featuring a suspended armrest with joystick provides an outstanding ride and high operating comfort. The new LCD colour display provides interactive and streamlined information and is available with a larger 7 inch Touch screen with built-in radio and a phone page that allows the operator to dial their contacts instantly.

The new Bobcat multifunctional joystick enables faster operations. The FNR button located at the back of the joystick is easily controlled using the index finger, allowing the operator to use their thumb to actuate the usual boom and auxiliary functions and new smart functions such as the Auto Grab, the bucket shaking feature, the boom float and the speed shifting system.

Increased Efficiency

The high visibility from the cab is further optimised with 360° LED work lights, the best-in-class boom speeds, the powerful transmission and automated boom movements on the new Bobcat R-Series agricultural telehandlers, allowing farmers to complete their work more efficiently and in less time. The R-Series telehandlers also offer a range of new and proven operating functions to provide more intelligent control and higher productivity.

Warranty Included

As with all new Bobcat telehandlers, the R-Series offers customers peace of mind with a 3-year warranty (or 3000 hours) on the entire machine as standard from the factory, extendable to 5 years and 5000 hours. Bobcat is the only manufacturer to provide a 3-year warranty as standard, allowing customers to focus entirely on growing their farming business without worrying about their machines.

To watch a product video introduction to Bobcat R-Series agricultural telehandlers, please click on the link: https://youtu.be/5kdqyfwNi-Q