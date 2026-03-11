First Time for New Develon Series 9 Excavators at ScotPlant

At ScotPlant 2026, there will be a very impressive display of Develon equipment, including the first showing of the new Series 9 range of Smart Crawler Excavators, on the James Gordon Ltd (Gordons) stand, the Castle Douglas-based Authorised Dealer for Develon for the whole of Scotland and the county of Cumbria in England.

ScotPlant showcases the widest range of construction solutions and innovations in Scotland. Attended by thousands of construction trade professionals and over 200 exhibitors from major global brands to local firms, ScotPlant is the essential construction equipment exhibition for the trade.

Taking place at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh from 24-25 April 2026, ScotPlant will see a wide range of Develon equipment on the Gordons stand alongside the centrepiece Series 9 models: the new 23 tonne DX230LC-9 and 26 tonne DX260LC-9 Smart Crawler Excavators.

These products will be joined by a broad selection of mini-excavators from 1-10 tonne including the DX10-7, DX19-7, DX25-7, DX63-7 and DX85-7 models. Moving up in size, the compact equipment will include the 10.7 tonne DX100W-7 wheeled excavator, the 15.6 tonne DX140LCR-7 crawler excavator, the DX160HT-7K high track excavator for forestry work and the DX300LC-7 31.5 tonne crawler excavator. The display will also include the DD130-7 15.3 tonne dozer and the DL320-7 wheel loader.

Develon’s Groundbreaking Series 9 Smart Excavators

First revealed at last year’s Bauma 2025 Exhibition, Gordons will be unveiling two new Series 9 models: the 23 tonne DX230LC-9 and 26 tonne DX260LC-9. Like all Series 9 models, the DX230LC-9 and DX260LC-9 set new industry standards in Productivity, Safety, Operator Convenience and Sustainability. The Series 9 range not only endorses Develon’s forward-thinking vision but also underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence in the construction equipment sector.

Develon has incorporated advanced innovations into every aspect of the new Series 9 models. This enhancement ranges from the overall product design to the detailed functionalities that users rely on for their daily tasks. By leveraging new cutting-edge technologies, the company has significantly increased productivity, reduced fuel consumption and ensured top-level uptime in the industry that can be summarised in four main areas:

Safety & Smart Features

Operator Convenience & Cab Comfort

Increased Productivity & Efficiency

New Product Design

DX160HT-7K High Track Crawler Excavator

The DX160HT-7K 17 tonne High Track crawler model is powered by the D34 4-cylinder Stage V diesel engine providing 86 kW (115 HP) of power at 2000 RPM. It is designed to meet the needs of customers requiring a combination of higher ground clearance, a reinforced track frame and a strong traction system with reinforced upper rollers for work in harsh environments and on projects where larger travelling distances are involved. This High Track model is particularly suited for constructing roadways, mounding, earthmoving and other duties in the forestry industry.

The DX160HT-7K offers enhanced safety and convenience both for the operator and for working on site, together with an excellent operator experience, particularly from a maintenance point of view.

Develon Has Entered the European Dozer Market

One of the biggest differences between the DD130-7 and other dozer brands is the visibility the DD130-7 provides of the machine’s dozer blade. To facilitate this, the front engine compartment offers a narrower design to make it easier for operators to see their work.

For further visibility and safety, a standard rearview camera provides operators with an additional view of the dozer’s surroundings. The full-colour, 8-inch Smart Touch display shows the feed from the rearview camera. Also standard are high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades.

Latest Generation Develon Mini-Excavators

Visitors to the Gordons stand at ScotPlant can see selected models from Develon’s next generation mini-excavator range at ScotPlant. All these machines offer power and torque among the highest in their respective classes and cover many applications including heavy duty work.

High Performance 10 Tonne Wheeled Excavator

The DX100W-7 10.7 tonne wheeled excavator offers a high performance solution for customers looking for a wheeled excavator designed primarily for urban and road maintenance applications. For this type of work, the DX100W-7 offers the best compromise between compactness and agility, complemented by excellent productivity and high-end comfort. It is very important that this type of machine can operate in very restricted areas, so the DX100W-7 can be equipped with the option of four wheel steering and a crabbing mode, with two wheel steering as standard.

The Award-Winning Develon DL-7 Wheel Loader Range

Like all of the 11 models in the award-winning ‘DL-7’ range of wheel loaders from Develon, the DL320-7 offers a state-of-the-art design, incorporating a powerful new Stage V engine and providing higher productivity, increased fuel efficiency and a low cost of ownership, coupled with a new cab offering a superb environment and experience for the operator.

Established in 1865

Based in Dumfries and Galloway, Gordons is the Authorised Dealer for the Develon range in all of Scotland and for the county of Cumbria in Northern England. The company marked a successful 2025 by winning the Best Heavy Machines Dealer Award at the recent 2026 European Dealer Conference in Rome.

Gordons was established in 1865 and is a premier distributor of agricultural and construction equipment in Scotland. With a network of strategically placed depots, the company is committed to providing a fast and efficient local service for machinery, attachments and – most importantly – the best possible aftersales support.