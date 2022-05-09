First Merlo Cingo Models Arrive In Ireland

Merlo distributors in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales, has received first deliveries at their Rathcoole centre of the new Cingo, a wholly new addition to the Merlo range which McHale claims is ‘tailor-made for the small contractor and rental market’.

Described by their sales director, Denis McGrath as ‘a hugely innovative range of tracked carriers’, Cingo is designed for small-scale construction, agricultural, landscaping and utilities contractors whose needs can be met by a transportable and versatile trailer-size machine.

Four types of machine make up the wide range available, all with rapid coupling devices allow numerous different attachments to be used. With capacities from 400 kg up to 1200 kg, the compact and easy-to-handle Cingo is made for working in tight spaces, along narrow passages and through smaller than normal doorways. Helping is its and its skid-steer and counter-rotational tracks.

With easy-to-use hydraulic controls and hydrostatic transmission – and a step-on, stand-on operator platform – the Cingo has a low centre of gravity that ensures maximum stability on slopes, with tracks that apply less ground pressure and provide greater adherence on uneven and irregular terrain.

Versatile and hugely functional, the multi-tasking Cingo is equipped to tackle a myriad of uses that include conventional transporting and loading of materials.

Beyond that, excavating, transport, concrete mixing, tipper and self-loading dumper uses in construction; maintenance of green spaces and landscaping functions; road and forestry cleaning and snow clearing; and agricultural and animal care functions are cited amongst its many applications.