First JCB CT380-130 in Scotland Rolls into Action for McFadyens

A civil engineering specialist has invested in the first JCB CT380-130 tandem roller in Scotland for road surfacing projects. Purchased by McFadyen Contractors (Campbeltown) Ltd, the brand new CT380-130 tandem roller is currently being used for road maintenance, compacting material into small potholes on the narrow road linking two company-owned hard rock quarries.

Supplied by dealer Scot JCB, the brand new CT380-130 tandem roller joins a range of existing JCB compaction equipment in McFadyen’s fleet. It has been introduced alongside the CT430-140 as the latest additions to JCB’s compaction range, completing the line-up of sub five-tonne tandem rollers.

McFadyens Contractors (Campbeltown) Ltd’s Company Director, David McFadyen, said: “JCB rollers have proven themselves to be extremely reliable and productive machines, which have great compaction technology that helps ensure smooth finishes. We are confident the new model will be even better, backed up with exceptional service support from Scot JCB.”

Powered by the latest EU Stage V diesel engine with DOC and DPF, the CT380-130 weighs in at 4.1-tonnes and offers a linear load of 15.8kg/cm. The machine has a vibrating frequency of 50-60Hz and a 0.50mm amplitude, delivering a centrifugal force of 41-59kN. It is designed for ease of use, low maintenance and to offer a simple, robust compaction solution.

Established in 1901, McFadyens Contractors (Campbeltown) Ltd is a family-owned firm offering a wide range of high-quality civil engineering services throughout Argyll & Bute. Over the years the company has built up a diverse client base due to its ability to tackle and successfully deliver a wide range of civil engineering projects.