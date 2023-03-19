First DEVELON Branded Machines Debut at CONEXPO

Earlier this year, it was announced that the familiar brand of orange construction equipment known as Doosan would now be called DEVELON throughout the world. Under the new brand name, the company will continue providing innovative products and solutions that exceed expectations, further cementing its status as a global leader in construction equipment and solutions for the infrastructure industry.

Work began to identify a new brand name to replace Doosan following the August 2021 sale of Doosan Infracore to HD Hyundai (formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. HHIH). The name DEVELON was chosen to convey the company’s drive to develop onward to bring innovative solutions to the construction equipment industry through technological transformation and the development of exceptional equipment and services.

DEVELON will continue to focus on manufacturing construction equipment to build critical infrastructure for the betterment of communities and societies around the world. DEVELON products and services will help customers and partners become industry leaders in construction, rental, recycling, mining, agriculture and many other industries. Efforts will also be placed on advancing sustainable development through alternative energy sources of power for construction equipment.

New Brand Debuts

Visitors to CONEXPO-CON/AGG were able to see the next phase of the launch with newly DEVELON branded construction equipment in the outdoor DEVELON exhibit. This included the latest developments in the Concept-X autonomous equipment solution and live demonstrations at the outdoor exhibition in the Festival Grounds.

Continued efforts will now be made to advance the brand at the local dealer level through updates to signage and machine decals. Customers are likely to begin to see newly branded machines at their local DEVELON dealerships and on jobsites as early as the end of Q2 2023.

DEVELON will continue as a subsidiary in the Hyundai Genuine group alongside Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE). These two subsidiaries will remain independent construction equipment companies under HD Hyundai. Together, the two brands will position Hyundai Genuine as a global top-5 player in the construction equipment industry.