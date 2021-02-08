Finning searches for its next generation of engineers

Finning UK & Ireland is searching for the next generation of engineers with its award-winning apprenticeship programme, which is now open for applicants once again.T he company has a range of opportunities available, across the UK and Ireland, in its equipment and power solutions divisions

Finning is calling on budding engineers to apply for a chance to be one of this year’s chosen ones. A number of apprenticeships are up for grabs in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The recruitment process, beginning online, will last between three and six months with the successful candidates starting their new roles in September 2021.

Young people with a passion for a career in construction, power generation or technology are encouraged to apply. The deadline for applications is February 28, 2021.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to take place in an apprentice day, which will likely be held virtually to ensure the candidates’ safety. They will complete a series of exercises and will be invited to a discussion with a member of the Finning team about their future career prospects. Successful candidates will be offered a four-year apprenticeship working in its equipment or power solutions division.

“Last year we had over 300 applicants for our apprenticeship programme,” explained Marsha Myles, Apprenticeship Programme Manager at Finning UK & Ireland. “Since then, we’ve been awarded a place in the Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers. We would encourage anyone interested in kickstarting their career in engineering to apply and we actively encourage diversity amongst our workforce. In fact, four of last year’s 14 apprentices were female. We’d love to see even higher numbers in this year’s cohort.”

To make an application visit the Finning website.