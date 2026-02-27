Financing Machinery Shouldn’t Slow You Down

Securing finance for equipment can often feel slow, restrictive, and unclear. Traditional lenders usually focus on set products, fixed rules, and long processes that don’t match the realities of running a business. At Enduro Finance, we do things differently.

We make machinery finance straightforward. Our role is to remove barriers, cut the red tape, and help businesses access the funding they need when they need it. Every business is different, so we take time to understand what matters to you – the type of machine, the timing, and your plans for growth.



FOR MACHINERY BUYERS

We know that when you find the right machine, speed matters. Whether it’s new equipment, an upgrade, or a quality used machine, finance should make the purchase easier, not harder. With Enduro Finance, you get:

• Fast decisions so you can move quickly

• Clear terms with no hidden complexity

• Flexibility to cover both new and second-hand machinery

As a result, with our support, you will be guaranteed more certainty and have to contend with less time constraints – so you can focus on keeping your business moving.

FOR EQUIPMENT SUPPLIERS

Offering finance shouldn’t limit your customers to one brand or rule out second-hand machines. By partnering with Enduro, you can give buyers more choice and support more sales. Our approach helps you:

• Secure deals faster with accessible finance

• Offer solutions for a wider range of machinery

• Deliver added value that builds customer loyalty

When finance is flexible, suppliers win more business, and customers walk away with the equipment they need.

BUILT ON EXPERIENCE

Our team brings decades of experience in asset finance across Ireland and the UK. We’ve worked alongside businesses in construction, transport, and agriculture, and built strong networks that help us deliver funding quickly, with integrity always at the core of our work. We believe finance should support progress, not get in the way of it.

At Enduro Finance, we’ve always believed that the strength of our business lies in the people behind it. Although we only began trading in early 2025, our ambition has always been clear: to build a finance brokerage that delivers meaningful solutions with integrity, expertise, and a commitment to long-term relationships.

As part of this growth, we are thrilled to announce Roberta Maginnis as Sales Director, Ireland. Roberta’s appointment marks an exciting step forward in our expansion, helping us bring Enduro Finance’s tailored finance solutions to businesses across both Northern Ireland and the Republic. Her expertise, drive, and commitment to clients make her a perfect fit for what we are building.

A PROVEN LEADER IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Roberta brings over 25 years of experience in financial services across Ireland, with a background spanning Business Banking, Asset Finance, and Broker-based environments. Throughout her career, she has built an outstanding reputation for helping businesses access the funding they need, guiding them through complex financial decisions with clarity and confidence.

Her deep understanding of the Irish market, combined with her ability to forge lasting relationships, makes her an invaluable addition to our team and the businesses we support.

A RELATIONSHIP-FIRST APPROACH

What makes us different is how we work with people. We’re not a call centre or an automated platform. We’re finance professionals who listen, understand, and provide tailored support. That personal approach is what helps us deliver consistent value to both buyers and suppliers.

In Ireland, Roberta works directly with suppliers and business owners to make sure finance is available when and where it’s needed, helping to make finance easier and more accessible.

Talk to us today about financing your next machine.

[email protected] | www.endurofinance.com