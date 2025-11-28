Festive Spirit Shines Bright at Dennison JCB’s Christmas Light Event

Dennison JCB has kicked off the holiday season in spectacular fashion with their Christmas Light Switch-On event.

To mark the occasion, one of their stock diggers was beautifully transformed into a festive centre-piece, and it was illuminated to officially signal the start of the Christmas festivities.

Throughout the day, visitors were able to enjoy warm hot chocolate, delicious mince pies, and uplifting Christmas music at the Ballyhartfield site in Templepatrick.

The team at Dennison JCB extends their warmest wishes for a very Merry Christmas to everyone, hoping that the holiday season brings joy and cheer to all.

Dennison JCB is JCB’s construction dealer covering sales, service and parts for the Northern Ireland and County Donegal markets. Best known for its leading quality truck provision in the North of Ireland, Dennison is recognised UK-wide as an award-winning dealership with focus on customer service.