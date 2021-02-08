Farrans Construction Begin Works on Major Infrastructure Projects

Farrans is involved in the construction of two new bridges on the East Anglian coast, promising to bring huge economic benefits locally.

The Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth is managed by Norfolk County Council, and the Gull Wing project in Lowestoft by Suffolk County Council. The projects are just 10 miles apart and have a combined cost of £246m.

The UK Government acknowledged the two bridges as nationally important infrastructure projects, with the Department for Transport committing a combined total of over £170million to both ventures.

Farrans, one of the UK’s leading building and civil engineering contractors, is involved with the construction of both projects. In Great Yarmouth, the construction is a joint venture with BAM Nuttall, and in Lowestoft it is the sole responsibility of Farrans.

Road closures for both projects have already been implemented as preparation work gets underway. The Third River Crossing in Great Yarmouth will start demolition of some buildings and structures later this month and trial holes for utilities are underway for the Gull Wing in Lowestoft.

Neil Rogers, Project Director at Farrans Construction, said: “These projects are both at the heart of local towns, and we’re looking forward to supporting residents and businesses throughout the construction period and beyond. We will do this with employment and apprenticeship opportunities, as well as inviting local companies to bid to be part of the supply chain.

“Our community engagement teams will also be working with local residents, businesses and school children. One of our first engagements is participating in National Apprenticeship Week (NAW) from 8 February 2021, which shines a light on the amazing apprenticeship opportunities and what apprenticeship schemes bring to employers, individuals and the economy.

“Large construction projects like these are fantastic opportunities to show younger generations the positive difference made to where they live, as well as inspiring them. We may even find some budding architects, engineers and designers of the future!”

Although similar in many respects, the Third River Crossing and Gull Wing are unique projects and will move at different rates throughout their respective construction periods. Both projects aim to open to the public in 2023.