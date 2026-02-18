‘Falls are Preventable’: New All-Island Construction Safety Campaign Begins

Falls from height remain one of the leading causes of death and serious injury in construction. In response, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) in partnership with Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI), the Construction Industry Federation (CIF) and Spinal Injuries Ireland, have launched a two week all-island safety campaign focusing on tackling falls from height and improving compliance on sites.

This joint effort will see inspections taking place on construction sites of all sizes across the island, with the goal of reducing the number of serious injuries and fatalities linked to work at height.

On the island of Ireland in the last 10 years (2016 – 2025), there were 68 fatalities in the construction industry as a result of falling from height.

During this campaign, inspectors will focus on compliance with the legal requirements for working at height, including:

• Adequate risk assessments and safety planning – communicated on site

• Ensuring workers are trained and competent, with correct CSCS / CSR certification

• Safe use, erection and inspection of scaffolding and ladders

• Use of fall prevention systems (guardrails, harnesses, netting)

• Ensuring that emergency response and rescue plans are in place

Effective communication is essential for building safe behaviours on construction sites. Policies and procedures alone are not enough. Workers need clear and practical information on the risks involved and the controls that must be in place before any work at height begins. Regular briefings and active engagement on site helps ensure that safety measures are understood and correctly followed.

Joan Flynn, Senior Construction Inspector at the HSA, commented: “Most fatal falls happen during routine tasks where basic controls are missing. During this campaign, our inspectors will be looking closely at planning, supervision and equipment, to ensure risks are properly managed. Changing behaviours on site is just as important as having the correct equipment. We want to see strong communication on site and employees who feel empowered to speak up when something isn’t safe.”

Julian Richmond, Principal Inspector, HSENI, said: “Far too many construction workers continue to suffer life‑changing injuries from falls that could have been prevented. This all‑island campaign sends a clear signal that unsafe work at height will not be tolerated. By working together across jurisdictions, we aim to drive consistent standards and ensure every worker goes home safe at the end of the day.”

Resources and practical guidance for safer work at height are available now at hsa.ie and hseni.gov.uk