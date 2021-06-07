Extra Features Added to Compact Tobroco-Giant Powerhouses

TOBROCO-GIANT has added new features to its four smallest wheel loaders – the G1100 and G1200 and their tele-versions.

Since their appearance some years ago, the smallest members of the TOBROCO-GIANT wheel loader family have become very popular not only in construction, but also with companies working in landscaping and gardening

In times of well-trained employees being scarce while work and deadlines are creating more and more pressure, the importance of having a versatile and compact motorised helper has considerably increased. At the same time, it is also very important to improve the working conditions for employees, so they can manage the great variety of different duties in a safe and healthy manner.

For this reason, these days a lot of tasks, such as delivering of material within the building site, little transporting and excavating tasks, which have been done by hand for a long time, are now delegated to the compact machines. They have to be able not only to work within limited space while providing a high performance but at the same time they need to be transported easily from one site to the next and be deployable for a lot of different purposes.

Small weight – great flexibility

With a service weight of only 1.100 kg for the G1100 and G1200 and 1.200 kg for the G1100 TELE and G1200 TELE the compact machine are easily and quickly transported on a common car trailer from one working site to the next.

The attachments which play their role in the incredible versatility of the machine can be put on the trailer as well with no trouble at all. All the same the smallest GIANTS really live up to their name “Giant Ant”, because they are able to almost lift their own weight. The tele-versions of the two models still offer a lifting capacity of 750 kg.

The small powerhouses are driven by four strong Poclain wheel engines, which provide surprisingly high push and pull forces and are known to be really low maintenance. Due to the hydrostatic four wheel drive with automotive control the wheel loaders show very comfortable driving characteristics, the electrically controlled slip differential makes sure that alle four wheels stay safely on the ground all the time. To change between forward and backward is made very easy with an electrical switch.

The engines (20hp for the G1100 and 25 hp for G1200) are now Stage V engines according to international standard. As well there are protective plates on the bottom and on the front on the machine to protect it against damage by branches, rocks, etc.

To make transport and the lifting of the machine easier there are now lifting eyes provided. This way, it can be tightly fixed on the trailer and transported to its destination and, if necessary, easily lifted over a wall. The machine can be supplied with narrowed mudguards so that it is now even more narrow and makes it with 87,5 cm literally through every door.

New options available

Now there are – apart from the above mentioned changes of the standard model – more options for G1100 and G1200 (Tele) available. For a more comfortable way of working there is a mechanically suspended seat including safety belt, armrest and backrest on offer. Furthermore, there is a transport securing device, so you can block the arm in all directions by just pressing a button. Another option is the hose rupture protection in combination with floating position and transport securing device. As well it is possible to order the machines with road specification from the factory.

Exclusively for the G1200 and the G1200 Tele there are two extra options: Either the HD driving mechanism or a higher driving speed (up to 19 km/h) can be chosen. HD stands for Heavy Duty and provides 45% more pulling force than the standard version. A higher driving speed makes a lot of sense if material must be loaded, unloaded or transported over longer distances.