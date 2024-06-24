Experience innovation on wheels with ZF

ZF Services UK will be bringing the latest industry innovations to Hillhead 2024, with visitors gaining valuable insights into ZF’s Off-Highway range featuring cutting-edge products such as the 8EP 320 gearbox, torque converter W400, and Ergopower WG 160 cutaway.

Breaking away from tradition, ZF Services UK will introduce a unique attraction at this year’s event: the ZF Promoliner truck. Instead of a conventional stand display, attendees can explore the Promoliner truck’s showroom, located on stand A37 near the Registration Demo Area, while viewing the latest products and meeting with ZF’s team of experts.

Mark Bowen, Off-Highway business manager at ZF Services UK, said: ‘We’re really looking forward to unveiling our latest innovations at Hillhead 2024, and the introduction of the ZF Promoliner truck adds an exciting dimension to our presence. This interactive platform allows visitors to experience our products first-hand and engage with our team of experts in the meeting room adjacent to the truck’s very own showroom.’

The highlight of ZF’s showcase is the 8EP320 gearbox, an eight-speed Ergopower LII transmission designed specifically for articulated dump trucks (ADTs), with a capacity of up to 66,100 lb and compatibility with leading brands.

ZF’s tenacious attention to detail and quality puts their range of 400mm torque converters at the pinnacle of performance, delivering truly impressive performance and a reduction in fuel consumption via lock-up technology, reducing oil shear and heat.

Additionally, ZF’s Ergopower short-drop series offers a range of transmissions tailored to the demanding requirements of construction and quarrying machinery, ensuring smooth gear shifting under full load without interruption in traction.