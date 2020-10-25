Executive Hire Show reschedules to April 2021

Due to continuing uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic, and following discussions with exhibitors, supporters and partners, the Executive Hire Show organisers have taken the decision to reschedule the 15th annual hire event from its original dates in February 2021 to 28th and 29th April 2021. The show will take place at its established home at the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

The Executive Hire Show has long been a key event on the exhibition calendar and is at the heart of the UK plant and tool hire sector. Since the Show’s inaugural event back in 2007, it has grown and evolved to cater for the ever-changing demands of the Hire sector.

The organisers of the event felt that it was important to get back to business, safely, securely, and in line with strict government guidelines to the benefit of exhibitors and visitors alike and stage a Covid-safe exhibition.

Chris Moore, Executive Hire Show, publishing and events director explained the decision: “I have not taken this decision lightly and have consulted with event managers, hirers and many of our commercial partners and all have agreed with this prudent measure and have confirmed that they would rather the event is moved, and that stringent safety procedures are implemented, than the show is postponed to any later in the year, or indeed cancelled.

“I appreciate that this decision will impact on organisations and visitors’ travel plans. However, the health, safety and wellbeing of all Executive Hire Show attendees and exhibitors has to be our number one priority and I hope people will understand why we have had to take this course of action in the face of unprecedented circumstances.

“By moving the event to April 2021, we are confident that we will be able to deliver the same fantastic experience as always. To which end, I am delighted to report that the show is already over 70% booked.”

Following consultation with exhibitors – the feedback received has been incredibly positive and the decision to reschedule the Show has been met with overwhelming support.

If you were thinking of exhibiting at the EHS and would like further information contact show director, Chris Moore (07772993023) at c.moore@hgluk.com or sales manager Lee Westney (0207 973 4632) at l.westney@hgluk.com.