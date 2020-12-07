Exceptional power from the new compact Hyundai HX85A midi excavator

As an extension of Hyundai’s range of medium-size excavators – and in response to requests from Hyundai customers – the all-new HX85A concept machine has entered the UK and European markets.

This compact excavator in the 8 – 9 ton-class is equipped with an optional two-piece boom and is the ideal machine to work in urban environments. The new HX85A is now available in both the UK and Europe.

The HX85A’s rear hood design helps to improve the stability and rear visibility of the machine. The cabin interior is well laid out and fitted with the latest intuitive technology, which allows the operator to take full control over his/her machine on the job site. The advanced technology takes some of the pressure from the operator alleviating fatigue during a long workday. Operator comfort and convenience are also guaranteed with the ergonomic interior design and excellent all-around visibility.

The 49.9 kW-Yanmar engine delivers 66.9 hp, which results in exceptional efficiency, improved fuel economy and far less engine noise. The load-sensing hydraulic system offers excellent performance – particularly when conducting simultaneous multiple machine movements.

The two-piece boom gives the midi-excavator an all-dynamic working range and considerable flexibility. It allows the machine to extend the maximum reach of the arm (7.48 m) in addition to working in close proximity to its own tracks. Effective vertical digging is effortless (max. digging depth of 4.66 m), as is an impressive loading height. The versatility of the HX85A can further be increased by using the optional 4-way angle blade – levelling has never been so simple.

Although the machines’ upper structure is of conventional type, it benefits from a reduced tail swing with a rear swing radius of just 1.60 m (measured from machine centre). The overall compact dimensions of the HX85A gives the machine great stability and at the same time, makes it perfect to work in confined spaces, such as urban job sites.

Peter Sebold, Product Specialist at HCEE, comments: “The new HX85A is perfectly equipped to answer customer demands for a compact and versatile machine that can show its muscles on job sites where space is tight, and performance is key. It is proof that Hyundai CE has finally become an established player in the segment of power utility machines.”

Here’s a link to a walk-around video: https://youtu.be/NWKw3Hf3csg