EvoQuip Reaches New Audiences With Podcast Series

EvoQuip, a leading manufacturer of compact crushing and screening equipment, is reaching audiences in over 60 countries worldwide through its podcast series, Crush, Screen & In-Between. Hosted by Michael Garvey, EvoQuip Training & Applications Manager, and Andrew Armstrong, EvoQuip Product Manager, the Crush, Screen & In-between podcast gives listeners a unique and entertaining insight into the crushing and screening industry.

Released monthly, the hosts along with special guests cover industry news, hot topics within crushing and screening and give their expert opinions on the latest industry developments. Listeners to the podcast can also ask the hosts questions using [email protected]

Crush, Screen & In-Between has already released six half-hour long episodes with more in the pipeline. On the latest episode of the podcast, the EvoQuip team sat down with Ryan Ballard, Engineering Director for Powertrain, and John Kavanagh, Group Communications Director, of JCB. Recorded at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, John and Ryan outlined the challenges and opportunities that have presented themselves with hydrogen engines.

Other topics of discussion have included introducing the industry to listeners, trade show reviews, an interview with EvoQuip’s Business Line Director and an overview of crushing and screening in North America.

Michael Garvey explains: “It was very important to us that this wasn’t just an ‘EvoQuip’ or ‘Terex’ podcast. It’s a crushing and screening podcast that covers the whole of the industry. We’ve already built up a back catalogue of episodes where we’ve discussed many different aspects within crushing and screening industry. Each episode has a pretty relaxed tone, and we try to make sure it’s entertaining as well and informative.”

The Crush, Screen & In-Between podcast is set to be an effective addition to EvoQuip’s already impressive range of customer engagement initiatives. Barry O’Hare, EvoQuip’s Business Line Director, says: “We’re always looking for new ways to communicate with our dealers and customers. Crush, Screen & In-Between provides an alternative way to communicate effectively with our dealers but also allows us to grow the EvoQuip name and brand outside of our current network.”

Listeners can expect insightful discussions and expert insights into the industry, as well as behind-the-scenes looks at EvoQuip’s products and services. Subscribe, follow and share Crush, Screen & In-Between on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7BGJr2X8BzXCWOlKCmhSIv?si=092107e9514a46b8