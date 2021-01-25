Euro Auctions to hold one day ‘Collectors Sale’ in Northern Ireland

Euro Auctions will host a COLLECTORS sale of classic, vintage, and antique tractors, plant, machinery, agricultural, motor cars and commercial vehicles on 3rd April at Castle Irvine in County Fermanagh.

The auction will be held as a ‘physical sale’. In addition buyers can participate in this unique sale ‘on-line’ in real time, via the internet, with Euro Auctions marketing the event to a database of regular buyers in over 115 countries around the world. This will be a truly international event.

Euro Auctions are inviting consignors to enter their cherished machines into this sale, which, not since the private collection of 100+ classic and historic tractors went under the hammer in April 2017, will such a sale have been held in Northern Ireland.

Andrew Crawford from Euro Auctions, who is managing the event, comments: “We are never surprised with the inventory of machinery and vehicles a sale of this calibre provides to the buyer. Our regular consignors in the UK have some amazing lots for sale and we are expecting a great catalogue covering all categories. We expect bidding to be brisk, with bidders from a global market taking interest in this sale. Euro Auctions has a strong history of selling classic, antique and vintage machinery and vehicles, and this sale will be no exception.”

In April 2017, Euro Auctions hosted the sale of a private collection of classic and historic tractors from one individual. Several notable machines went under the hammer and made record hammer prices, including the star lot, a 1938 Ferguson Brown Type A, which reached £24,500.

A rare and highly collectible Ferguson Prototype also created interest at the auction and ultimately went for £8,500. Again, with real history attached, it was found in a barn in Co Wicklow in the 80s, and was a gift from Harry Ferguson to a former employee at the Banner Lane factory upon his retirement. Believed to be built in the USA in the early 40s, around the time of the split between Ferguson and Ford, it was shipped to the UK for field testing.

Added Andrew Crawford: “At all the main Euro Auctions sales in the UK we get a good collection of classics and vintage on a regular basis. At the recent sale at Leeds, a 1971 Mk1 Ford Escort Mexico went over the ramp for £26,000. At the WH Bond sale in 2019, a 1948 Caterpillar D7 3T model 4-cylinder diesel crawler made £36,000, having undergone a total ‘nut & bolt’ rebuild. A Vintage 1960’s ‘Hymac 480’ smashed the estimated sale price, selling for over four times the estimate, for £16,500. We never know what will be entered into the sale, and this is the exciting part of an auction such as this.”