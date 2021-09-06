Euro Auctions sale at Clady Quarries attracts interest from across Europe

The recent ‘off-site’ sale conducted by Euro Auctions for Clady Quarries at the Blackquarter Road, depot in Clady, Co Armagh attracted an international audience from across Europe and beyond, including buyers from USA and Africa.

But it was buyers from the Republic of Ireland that led the charge to successfully bid and secure over 60% of all lots sold, showing the strength of economy in the Republic, as well as the need for good quarry and mining equipment and machinery.

This is another demonstration of strong and successful bidding from the ‘home market’, a current phenomenon at all Euro Auctions bases globally where home buyers are stronger, wishing to buy local for local projects, with ease of transport from local sales to where the machinery and equipment is needed.

With a reputation for conducting ‘off site’ sales in a multitude of market sectors including construction, demolition, agriculture, recycling and mining, the recent sale at Clady Quarries was no exception to the rule for Euro Auctions, Europe’s leading auction specialist of construction, mining, agricultural and earth moving machinery.

Since the mid ’80s, Clady Quarries has operated as a successful quarrying business based in Clady, County Armagh, specialising in quarrying, ready mix concrete, the manufacturing of concrete blocks and siteworks. Sadly, due to a family bereavement, and the restructuring of the family business, this sale rationalised the stock holding of the business.

The catalogue consisted of a solid consignment of well maintained, good quality machinery, vehicles and equipment from the quarrying arm of the business, which went up for sale at this one-day disposal auction.

Lots included a good compliment of loaders, lorries and excavators, plus trailers, screeners, and crushers, with all equipment being in excellent order, having been well maintained during its life span.

Euro Auctions pre-markets all sales to a global audience, to buyers with special interest in stock such as this, with the result being bidding was brisk both on-site and on-line in this catalogue of equipment and machinery.

On the day over 250 lots went under the hammer with close to 500 prospective buyers registering to bid on the day. With a hammer total of over £1.5 million, 60% of bidding was on the day in person, showing that the interest in this type of sale is strong within the sector, with the remaining interest and bidding being conducted ‘online’, where bids were received from the UK, Europe plus countries around the world including USA, Africa, and the Middle East.

Cathal Doherty, Euro Auctions ‘Territory Manager’ who managed the sale, comments: “Euro Auctions has a long history of conducting off-site sales like the Clady Quarries auction, where we conduct the sale at the client’s premises. With experience in all market sectors, we understand the needs of the client, as well as being able to attract an educated audience. We also have experience in valuing specialist equipment, whilst being mindful that we must ensure both buyers and sellers are happy, with this sale being no exception.

“When a consignment of specialist equipment such as this comes to market, and Euro Auctions is asked to value and dispose of the stock, our market knowledge is invaluable to the sale. Not only do we market internationally, we also introduce specialist items to key buyers through our global ‘sales manager’ and ‘territory manager’ network, thus seeking best interest and ultimately best price for the client.”