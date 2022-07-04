Euro Auctions – Quinto Crane Sale Result in Strong Prices

Euro Auctions, appointed by Price Bailey to dispose of the assets of Quinto Crane & Plant Ltd, saw prices hit expected highs as a much-anticipated catalogue of cranes recently went under the hammer with a sale total of £5.12m

Attracting pre-sale interest from across Europe and the Middle East, 387 lots went under the hammer, attracting over 600 registered bidders, and of those registrations close to 200 were first time registrations with Euro Auctions, showing how strong the market interest was in this sale.

With 50% of bids coming from the floor on the day and 50% being placed online, bidding was brisk as it always is with crane assets, but it was the home market that bid harder and stronger that the rest of bidders registered for this sale.

The UK, Europe and the Republic of Ireland winning 99% of all lots on the day and notable strong bidding countries were UK, Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Germany, and Poland.

David Betts, of Euro Auctions comments: “This was another pivotal off-site sale for Euro Auctions. We are delighted that Price Bailey chose to put their faith in us for this sale, based on our experience in disposing of crane assets, in addition to our extensive experience in conducting disposal sales and through our global network of buyers and consignors. Prices were strong, there was a great deal of international interest, and all lots went for good money.”

“One nice touch on the day of the sale was the award given to Trevor McCadden, who had worked for Quinto Crane Hire for 42 years. Trevor is 71 years old and has worked for the business as a crane driver since 1980, and the day of the sale was sadly his last day. Trevor was truly helpful in the setup of the sale and the team at Euro Auctions, Quinto and Price Baily presented Trevor with a framed photograph of him at work with the caption stating he was ‘The World’s Best Crane Driver’ which was a fitting climax to the day.” Concludes David Betts.

Matt Howard, Head of Insolvency and Recovery at Price Bailey, said: “We are delighted to be working with Euro Auctions on this disposal and their experience in the crane and heavy lifting sector was invaluable. With sales like this having good industry knowledge is crucial and working with a valuer and auction specialist that can make this work seamlessly, and without fault is imperative for realising the best value for all assets going under the hammer. Everyone worked hard to ensure that the assets were presented and marketed in the best possible way and the extensive preparation was reflected in the success of the day”.