Euro Auctions launches ‘Daily Marketplace’

New from Euro Auctions, the Daily Marketplace is a 24/7 online directory accessed via a link on the website homepage at www.EuroAuctions.com and shows a range of equipment for sale daily, in real-time, with equipment for sale from around the globe.

Consignors can now make-ready equipment and machinery for sale without the need to wait for a scheduled Euro Auctions or Yoder & Frey sale.

Uploading a full description and an abundance of images and videos, each lot shows the estimated value and current bid price as well as the number of bidders in the sale. New to the website, the Daily Marketplace draws in equipment for consignors around the globe. Buyers are also able to ‘Ask a Question’ about any item for sale as well as requesting a ‘Transport Quote’ prior to bidding.

For each lot to be sold, Euro Auctions will complete an inspection report, value equipment, publish the item on the ‘Daily Marketplace’, run a marketing campaign, hold the sale and pay the consignor once the buyer pays Euro Auctions. This is a hassle-free process for the seller, giving unlimited access to the vast Euro Auctions database of global buyers, and all sales can be conducted in a timeline to suite the consignor.

Jonnie Keys, Euro Auctions Commercial Manager comments, “We hold over 60 live auctions each year, on four continents, in eight countries, with ‘off-site’ sales, all marketed to Euro Auctions large global presence and customer base. The Daily Marketplace is the next logical step allowing our buyers to find equipment on a daily basis, as well as helping our consignors to sell equipment between live auctions at a point in time to suit them.”

Machinery owners interested in consigning equipment to the Daily Marketplace need only contact Euro Auctions by email at info@euroauctions.com or call the Global head office on +44 (0) 2882 898262. For more information, visit, www.euroauctions.com

Up Coming Auctions

16th & 19th Sept Leeds, UK

25th September Yoder & Frey – Findlay, Ohio, USA

28th September Dubai, UAE

30th September Zaragoza, Spain