Euro Auctions Group Delivers Strong March Performance with 10 Major Sales, Key Industry Events, and Weaver Auctions Acquisition

Euro Auctions Group, a leading global auctioneer of industrial plant, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery, has reported a highly successful March, marked by an exceptional run of auction activity, strong global engagement, and continued strategic growth.

Throughout the month, Euro Auctions conducted ten major sales across its global network, attracting significant participation from buyers and sellers worldwide. These auctions delivered robust hammer prices across key asset categories, underlining sustained demand for quality used equipment and reinforcing the company’s leading position in the market.

March Major Auctions:

Flannery Plant Hire Ltd, UK: March 10 th

Leeds, UK: March 11 th – 14 th

– 14 Yoder & Frey, Texas, US: March 12 th & 13 th

& 13 Michener Allen Equipment Auction, CA: March 23 rd – 25 th

– 25 Tiemann Landtechnik Open Day, DE: March 14 th

Jardine Auctions Equipment Auction, CA: March 19 th & 20 th

& 20 Yoder & Frey, Georgia, US: March 19 th

Dormagen, DE: March 25 th – 27 th

– 27 North Toronto Auction Equipment Auction, CA: March 27th – 28th

Worldwide March Auction Totals:

Hammer Price: £92+ Million ($130+ million USD)

Total Bidders: 19,000+

Floor Bidders: 1,200+

Total Buyers: 5,600+

Total Consignors: 1,600+

Lots Sold: 19,000+

In addition to its auction success, Euro Auctions maintained a strong presence within the industry by attending two major international tradeshows: Yoder & Frey at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas, and Jardine Auctioneers at the Atlantic Heavy Equipment Show in New Brunswick. These events provided valuable opportunities to connect with customers, strengthen partnerships, and showcase the Group’s global capabilities and digital auction platforms to a wider audience.

Further highlighting its momentum, Euro Auctions Group has completed the acquisition of Weaver Auctions, enhancing its operational footprint and expanding its service offering. This strategic acquisition reflects the Group’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering increased value to its customers worldwide.

The Group shows no signs of slowing down in April, with attendance planned at four major tradeshows and twelve significant sales already scheduled, including a number of offsite auctions:

Hinkley Point C Formwork, UK: April 15 th

TM Plant Hire Fleet Renewal Auction, UK: April 16 th

Hestia Material Disposal Auction, AU: April 16 th

Munck Group Fleet Renewal, DK: April 30th

To find out more, visit www.euroauctions.com