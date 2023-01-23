Euro Auctions expands into Middle East

Euro Auctions Group has now expanded its global operation with the establishment of the largest auction house in the United Arab Emirates.

The new facility extends to over 43,000 square metres with facilities for handling all aspects associated with the sale of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, from transportation to minor repairs.

Located in the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi, by collaborating with Abu Dhabi Customs and KEZAD Group, Euro Auctions will also have a proportion of the yard categorised as a bonded warehouse, offering import and export customers the same advantages as a freezone operation.

Richard Sweatt, General Manager, Euro Auctions in Abu Dhabi comments, “We are delighted to announce the agreement with KEZAD Group and are proud to choose Abu Dhabi to open our largest regional auction site. This move provides Euro Auctions with massive strategic advantages in the region. For UAE customers, this means they no longer have the documentation requirements to deliver and collect equipment from the auction site and they will also have easy access to come and inspect the stock prior to auction day.”

Euro Auctions has operations worldwide, conducting more than 60 auctions per year and markets to an international audience from over 100 countries due to its strong online presence.

The first sale at the new Abu Dhabi auction facility will be on 27th April 2023.