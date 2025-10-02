Euro Auctions Expands in the Republic of Ireland with Successful First Sale at New Mountrath Site

International auctioneers Euro Auctions have marked a major milestone in their global growth with the successful completion of their first unreserved auction at the company’s new permanent sales site in Mountrath, Co. Laois, Republic of Ireland.

Held on 26th and 27th September, the two-day auction attracted nearly 2,000 registered bidders, with vendors from six countries across Europe presenting equipment to a truly international audience. The event drew a large physical crowd on site, on the day, as well as significant online participation, creating a vibrant atmosphere and driving competitive bidding across all categories.

In total, 84 vendors participated, of which a notable 25 per cent were selling with Euro Auctions for the first time. Prices remained strong throughout, with high levels of buyer engagement. Whilst the concept of an ‘unreserved auction’ may be relatively new to many buyers in the Republic of Ireland, the format was embraced with confidence, as is standard at all Euro Auctions sites worldwide, with every lot sold without reserve, ensuring fair market value and transparency.

Cathal Doherty, Sales Manager for Euro Auctions, commented: “This inaugural sale has truly put a stake in the ground for Euro Auctions in the Republic of Ireland. The turnout was exceptional, with strong support from the local area as well as buyers and vendors from across Europe, North America, Asia, and North Africa. The appetite for high-quality equipment is clear, and this site in County Laois, with its excellent central location and transport links, will continue to grow in importance.

“The sale was a live, two-day physical auction that attracted not only a local audience from across the island of Ireland, but also registrations to bid from 46 countries worldwide. With 65 per cent of participants being returning customers and 35 per cent of first-time registrants successfully purchasing, Euro Auctions demonstrated both the loyalty of its established client base and its strong appeal to new buyers.

“Whilst the largest proportion of buyers, 85 per cent, participated from Europe, including the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Spain, and Poland, buyers from the United Kingdom, Canada, Bulgaria, and Tanzania also secured machinery, underlining the global reach of the Euro Auctions network.

“As one of the largest specialist construction and agricultural auction companies in the world, Euro Auctions is committed to further developing the Mountrath site. The focus for future sales will be to build on the momentum of this first event, while introducing an expanded catalogue of agricultural machinery to meet regional demand.

“On the day, our team of 20 experienced auction professionals, supported by seasoned auctioneers from our global sites, ensured this event delivered results for both buyers and sellers. We will now build on this success, expanding the agricultural machinery offering to reflect the needs of the Irish market and attracting even greater participation from both vendors and buyers.”

The next Euro Auctions sale in Mountrath will take place on 14th – 15th November 2025.