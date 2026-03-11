Euro Auctions Expands – Adding a New Canadian Auction Business and Two Sale Sites to their Global Network

Euro Auctions, from Dromore, Co Tyrone, expands its global auction network, with the acquisition of Weaver Auctions, Canada, and two new sale sites in Alberta and British Columbia. The acquisition of the new Canadian auction business comes as the group reports strong growth across its international operations.

The acquisition strengthens Euro Auctions North American footprint adding two additional auction sites and forms part of a broader strategy that has seen the Group deliver sustained growth, increased global auction activity and revenue expansion. This brings the number of sites in Canada to seven and 18 sites globally, delivering over 300 auctions per year.

Canadian Expansion Strengthens Euro Auctions Global Platform

Weaver Auctions, operating from Rycroft, Alberta and Prince George, British Columbia, joins Euro Auctions expanding Canadian network, which includes Michener Allen, Jardine Auctioneers, North Toronto Auction, and Coast2Coast Collector Car Auctions. The addition of Weaver Auctions further enhances the Group’s global capability, increasing equipment volumes and expanding access to international buyers.

Derek Keys of Euro Auctions commented: “The acquisition of Weaver Auctions is an important step in strengthening our global platform. Canada is a key market for construction and agricultural equipment, and integrating Weaver into our network enhances the scale and international reach we can offer vendors.”

Strong 2025 Performance and Strategic Investment

The announcement comes as Euro Auctions confirms a strong performance across the Group in 2025, including:

Double digit increase in Group revenue year-on-year

Three acquisitions across Canada in 2025, with Jardine Auctions, North Toronto Auctions and Associated Auto Auctions/Coast 2 Coast added

Republic of Ireland site opened

Over 300 auction events across its global sites

The group has seen particular demand in the construction, agricultural, and industrial sectors, supported by infrastructure investment, fleet renewal cycles, and sustained global appetite for quality used equipment.

Positioned for Continued Growth

With expanded operations in Canada, continued investment and growth in the USA, increased auction activity across Europe, and new infrastructure investment across mainland Europe, Ireland and the UK planned, Euro Auctions enters 2026 with strong momentum.

Keys added: “With revenue growth, increased auction activity, and continued investment in infrastructure, we are well positioned to support our customers across the UK and Europe while expanding our international footprint. Our strategy remains focused on strategic expansion, operational efficiency, and strengthening our global buyer base.”

Further details regarding upcoming auction schedules and developments will be announced in due course.