Euro Auctions Appoints new UK Sales Representative

Whilst the industry is contracting, Euro Auctions, record breaking auctioneers of industrial plant, construction and agricultural machinery, has welcomed the arrival of Tim Dilworth as part of the UK Sales Force after 20 years with Marubeni-Komatsu

Tim Dilworth joins the Euro Auctions team to expand the number of sales representatives in the UK, bringing with him a life-time of experience in the heavy machinery market.

Starting his working life as a plant mechanic with construction company Alfred McAlpine, where he joined as an apprentice, and stayed for five years, Tim knows plant and machinery right down to the ‘nuts and bolts’.

Wanting a new challenge, Tim joined Marubeni-Komatsu, following in his father’s footsteps who was one of their top sale managers in the company. After his father retired, Tim took over his Dad’s sales area, where for the last 10 years Tim has been the top sales generator in the business.

After 20 years in the job, feeling underwhelmed and looking for a new challenge, Tim contacted Euro Auctions looking for a position, and on the strength of his past track-record, joined the team just before the Covid-19 ‘lock-down’.

Why Euro Auctions? “I had known of Euro Auctions for many years, had visited several of their auctions, and was massively impressed by the work ethic and the ‘can do’ attitude of the team and wanted to be part of it. I had other offers on the table. However, Euro Auctions really impressed me.”

Even though Covid-19 has put construction projects on hold, Euro Auctions are still hosting live, on-line auctions, behind closed doors, as consignors want to liquidate stock and bring much needed funds into their businesses. Tim is looking forward to creating new partnerships with consignors and introducing them to the services that Euro Auctions offer, not just in the UK, but on a global level.

“Whilst I am working from home, due to lock down, I really have hit the deck running, as I have a contact list of operators I would normally have been selling to, but now I am re-connecting with the premise that I can help them disposed of stock. With a full schedule of upcoming, live, online auctions, I will be kept very busy, and am relishing the challenge.”