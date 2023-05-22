Euro Auctions – 4 UK sales in 7 weeks with a £134 million hammer

In the last seven weeks, Euro Auctions conducted four UK sales, two at the flags-ship site in Leeds, one in Dromore, Northern Ireland, with an off-site sale for Contractors Plant Hire in Hampshire. In all over 17,000 pieces of heavy plant and construction machinery went under the hammer with a sale total of £134 million, with an inventory that included over 2,500 excavators.

The extraordinary series of sales over the recent seven weeks culminated in Euro Auctions flagship sale at Leeds on 26th to 29thApril, where 692 vendors from 26 countries consigned 6,743 lots to this auction which achieved a staggering hammer total of £60.16 million. Floor bidders on the day contributed £17.13 million to the sale with £42,997 million online and £1.4 million in the timed sale.

A truly international auction, registered bidders from 99 countries took part in this sale with the top buying countries being: UK, Republic of Ireland, Belgium, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Romania. Buyers from North America are still evident at all sales as buying in the UK represents good value and they are taking multiple machines off the ramp with a single bid. Bidding well at this sale were buyers from the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, Asia and South America.

With a complex world market for used construction plant and machinery, the dynamics of a sale like Leeds never ceases to surprise with the Leeds sale being hailed as the window to the global market. Comments Chris Osborne, Euro Auctions Sales Manager: “The used plant and machinery market has been very buoyant during the last six months and whilst the Euro Auctions team continue to attract consignors to each sale, it is widely considered that the 6-weekly sale at Leeds is the number one auction in Europe. Right through Covid we have continued to maintain stocks of machines for sale, and once one sale ends, the Leeds yard is filling up for the next sale. So, regarding Leeds, what are the trends, who is buying and who is selling.

“General contracting is very buoyant right now and we are seeing a lot of good mini diggers, 8t, 10t and 20t excavators on the market, in addition to lighter site machines which are in abundance. OEMs are delivering new machines and as such, buyers are now rationalising fleets, downsizing and normalising their stock holdings and Euro Auctions are attracting those customers as consignors, disposing of their old machines.

“OEMs are now supplying, and dealers disposing of used machines in a swop for new, we continue to see good late machines at all auctions. Euro Auctions are attracting those fresh machines and we are still amazed that many in the industry fail to comprehend the breadth of choice in the industry of late plate machines at all Euro Auction sales. At this April sale, the volume of excavators, dozers, crushers & screeners, dump trucks, loaders, telehandlers, back hoes and manlifts, that were 2018 to 2023 plate machines, represented 24% of all machines sold in those categories. That is the calibre of the equipment that Euro Auctions can push over the ramp at each sale and that is why consignors sell with us.

Export

“Machines for export are selling well, with a lot of the older equipment, around 10 years plus, holding strong values. Typically going to Spain or Portugal, North Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, who are rebuilding after the earthquake, as well as the Ukraine, where generators and excavators are in demand.

“The Dutch, some of the largest and most prolific dealers of plant and heavy machinery in Europe, are bidding hard and buying kit for resale elsewhere in Europe. The feedback from Dutch buyers is that good machinery is becoming harder to buy in central Europe and with Euro Auctions offering such choice and breadth of make, model, year and price, Euro Auctions Leeds is the place to shop. At this sale Dutch buyers bought £4.4 million worth of kit. Other continuing trends include buyers in Romania supplying to the Ukraine, with Italy feeding machines into Turkey.

Confidence & Trust

“Confidence in Euro Auctions continues to soar, with a reputation for presenting good stock for sale. In the last six months sales managers have continued to be offered good consignments and whilst the market may change at any moment, we still see strong loyalty to the Euro Auctions brand. With 6,500+ machines being sold, ‘sale on sale’ our consignors trust us to get best price for their machines. With the April sale concluded we already have 1,500 fresh machines queuing up in the yard for the next sale in June. So, the cycle continues and without our consignors this would not be possible, whom we thank for choosing to sell with Euro Auctions.

Top Picks

“Of all the equipment sold, here are some of my personal ‘Top Picks’ from the April sale.”

Commercials £

2023 Volvo FH16 750 Euro 6, 6×4, 120 Ton 184,000

2022 Scania S500 6×4 Double Drive, Tipping Gear, Slider, Sat Nav, 118,000

2019 Scania R650 LHD 6×4 Double Drive, Slider, A/C 69,000

2023 Scania P450 XT 8×4 Tipper Lorry, Easy Sheet, Thompson Body 197,500

2023 Scania P450 XT 8×4 Tipper Lorry, Easy Sheet, Thompson Body 192,000

2021 Mercedes ACROS 3240 8×4 Tipper Lorry, Thompsons Body, 88,000

2018 Scania P410XT 8×4 Tipper Lorry, Abba Body, Easy Sheet, 66,000

Tractors

2018 John Deere 6175M 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage 51,000

2019 John Deere 6155M 4WD Tractor, Front Weight, Front Suspension 64,000

2016 John Deere 6130M 4WD Tractor, Front Weights 38,000

2019 New Holland T7.210 4WD Tractor, Front Linkage, Front Suspension 45,500

Telehandlers

2020 JCB 5.5-21 Turbo Roto Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Stabilisers 103,000

2018 JCB 540-180 Hi Viz Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Sway 37,000

2019 Manitou MT1840 Easy Turbo Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 58,000

2019 JCB 540-170 Turbo Powershift Telehandler, Joystick Controls, Sway 45,000

Backhoe Loaders

2018 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershft Sitemaster Backhoe Loader 43,000

2017 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Contractor Backhoe Loader 46,000

2016 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Contractor Backhoe Loader 48,500

2015 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Sitemaster Backhoe Loader 37,000

2014 JCB 3CX P21 ECO Turbo Powershift Sitemaster Backhoe Loader 31,000

2014 CAT 444F 4WS Turbo Powershift Backhoe Loader 47,500

Wheeled Loaders

2019 Komatsu WA470-8 Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, A/C 101,000

2019 Volvo L150H Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera,A/C 130,000

2018 Volvo L150H Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera, A/C 100,000

2016 Volvo L150H Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera,A/C 79,000

2015 CAT 962M Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera, A/C 57,000

2013 CAT 962K Wheeled Loader, Auto Lube, Reverse Camera, WLI, A/C 45,000

Dozers

2019 Komatsu D65PX-18 Straight Blade & Tilt, Reverse Camera, A/C 129,000

2017 CAT D6T LGP Straight Blade & Tilt, Reverse Camera, A/C 136,000

2018 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, 360 Camera, A/C 95,000

2016 CAT D6N LGP 6 Way Pat Blade, Trimble GPS, Reverse Camera, A/C 81,000

2019 Komatsu D61EX-24 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera, A/C 85,000

2018 Komatsu D61PX-24 6 Way Pat Blade, Reverse Camera, A/C 90,500

Site Dumpers

2016 NC Engineering ST10 10 Ton Dumper, Full Cab 15,500

2017 Thwaites 9 Ton Swivel Skip Dumper, Roll Bar 18,500

2014 Thwaites 9 Ton Swivel Skip Dumper, Roll Bar 14,000

2013 Thwaites 9 Ton Swivel Skip Dumper, Roll Bar, Forward Camera 12,000

2019 Wacker Neuson DW90 9 Ton Dumper, Full Cab 24,500

Articulated Dump Truck

2015 Bell B50E 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tail Gate, Reverse Camera 68,000

2014 Bell B50D 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Auto Lube, Tail Gate, A/C 68,000

2017 Volvo A40G 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tail Gate, Camera, A/C 154,000

2017 Volvo A30G 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Tail Gate, Camera, A/C 119,000

2010 Volvo A30E 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Reverse Camera, A/C 52,000

2008 Volvo A30E 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, A/C 51,000

2011 Volvo A25F 6×6 Articulated Dumptruck, Reverse Camera, A/C 63,000

Mini Excavators

2019 Volvo ECR50D Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped 26,000

2018 Volvo EC55C Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, QH, Piped, A/C 21,500

2018 Kobelco SK55SRX-6 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped 24,000

2017 Kubota U55-4 Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped 24,500

2017 CAT 305E2CR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, Aux 23,500

2015 CAT 305E2CR Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, Aux 20,500

6T+ Excavators

2018 CAT 308E2CR 450mm Pads, Blade, Offset, Camera, A/C 33,500

2021 Hitachi ZX85USB-6 450mm Rubber Block Pads, Blade, Offset’ Cameras 57,500

2017 Hitachi ZX85USB-5A Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, A/C 29,500

2020 Hyundai Robex R80CR-9A Rubber Tracks, Blade, Offset, CV, QH, Piped, 35,000

10T Excavators

2019 CAT 313FL 700mm Pads, Reverse & Blind Spot Camera, A/C 40,000

2020 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 700mm Pads, 3 Way Camera, A/C 51,000

2019 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 700mm Pads, 3 Way Camera, A/C 47,000

2018 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 700mm Pads 43,000

20T+ Excavators

2022 Hitachi ZX690LCR-7 600mm Pads, QH, 3 Way Camera, A/C 385,000

2022 Doosan DX530LC 600mm Pads, CV, Piped, Reverse Camera, A/C 187,000

2018 Kobelco SK350LC-10 800mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped, Aux. Piping 63,000

2019 Komatsu PC360LC-11 700mm Pads, CV, QH, Piped, 3 Way Camera, A/C 95,000