ESK Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence in Civil Engineering

County Tipperary based ESK has marked a significant milestone as it celebrates 25 years of providing exceptional civil engineering and construction services.

Since its inception in 1999, the company has been dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and value to its clients, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry.

ESK has strategically pivoted its focus towards the renewable energy and water sectors, leveraging its extensive expertise. Previously, the company has demonstrated remarkable proficiency in the equine, sports, commercial, and industrial sectors, showcasing a diverse and adaptable portfolio.

From its headquarters in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, ESK has established itself as a premier provider of civil engineering and construction services, operating to the highest standards of workmanship, quality, and safety. The company boasts an extensive fleet of modern plant and machinery, continuously updated to ensure effectiveness and reliability on every project.

Innovation has been critical to the success of ESK over the last twenty-five years. From humble beginnings as a general groundworks company operating in the Tipperary area, ESK has evolved into to the reputable Civil Engineering and Construction enterprise it is today, with an enviable portfolio of clients and contracts nationwide.

There have been many pinnacle moments along the way. David O’Brien joined the company as General Manager in 2008 was one such leap which enabled the company to expand the scope of its work exponentially. In 2012, the industry took note of the Tipperary firm as they undertook a pioneering project in the Wicklow mountains which saw them pour concrete via helicopter, an innovative solution to a challenging and complex project.

Today, ESK is concentrating on sustainability by actively contributing to key renewable energy projects nationwide, facilitating the movement towards net-zero emissions.

One of ESK’s greatest assets is its highly skilled, locally based workforce, whose commitment to excellence is matched only by the company’s proactive policy of CPD. This dedication has earned ESK the respect, trust, and loyalty of its valued clients, with a reputation for completing projects on time and to the highest quality standards.

“We are thrilled to celebrate 25 years of serving our clients and communities with excellence in civil engineering and construction,” said Partick Power, Commercial Manager at ESK. “This milestone is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and professionalism of our loyal and valued team, and we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional results for many years to come.”

As ESK looks ahead to the future, the company remains committed to upholding its core values of quality, efficiency, and safety while embracing innovation and growth in the dynamic field of civil engineering and construction.

For more information about ESK and its services, please visit www.esk.ie