Equipment Sales Launch Brand New Listing Website

Equipment Sales, part of the Euro Auctions Group, is launching a brand-new website dedicated to the sale of construction, agricultural, commercial machinery and equipment.

With a focus on ease of use and accessibility, Equipment Sales offers buyers and sellers a simple, convenient platform to buy and sell equipment online. The website features a vast selection of machinery and equipment, ranging from tractors and excavators to dozers, commercial vehicles, generators and much more.

The website has been designed with the buyer in mind, providing comprehensive information and detailed descriptions of each item, as well as multiple images to help customers make informed decisions. Sellers also benefit from Equipment Sales, with the ability to list their machinery and equipment for sale with ease. The platform offers a range of listing options to suit different needs, from basic equipment listings to premium dealer listings.

“At Euro Auctions, we are committed to providing the highest level of service to our customers and Equipment Sales is the next step in that commitment,” said Owner, Derek Keys.

Ciaran Devenney, Digital Marketing Manager of Equipment Sales, added “Our goal is to offer the same level of expertise and service that has established Euro Auctions as the market leader across Europe and bring together buyers and sellers of construction, agricultural and commercial equipment in an easy-to-use environment.”

About Equipment Sales

Equipment Sales is part of the Euro Auctions group. Equipment Sales is an advertising platform that gives equipment sellers the unique opportunity to advertise directly through online listings, monthly publications and digital marketing mediums to verified active buyers and sellers across the UK, Europe and beyond.

It advertises the best plant, agricultural, commercial equipment, vehicles, spare parts and associated services available across the UK and Europe from both Euro Auctions and independent third-party providers. With the launch of their new website, they stand to become one of the biggest marketplaces in the world for equipment buyers and sellers.

For more information, please visit www.equipment-sales.com